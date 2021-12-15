A friend of Vicente Fernández questioned the date the singer died

Vicente Fernández died last Sunday, but according to Gustavo Alvite, it would have been earlier (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



After the death of Vicente Fernandez, the family and their admirers have shown sadness, however, Gustavo Alvite, a close friend of the singer, confessed that he also feels deep sorrow, but also anger, and questioned the date he died Chente.

Gustavo Alvite, radio host and compadre of the recently deceased King of the Rancheras, He was sincere from his Facebook account about his feelings regarding the media coverage of the death of his friend Vicente Fernández, with whom stopped having contact before he passed away, which is why he doubts the events that happened on December 12.

In a lengthy message about what happened before the Charro de Huentitán physically disappear, he even mentioned that Olga Wornat He contacted him in order to obtain more hidden information about the singer.

The announcer caused controversy with his controversial comments about the Fernández Dynasty (Photo: Facebook / Gustavo Alvite Martínez)

Among his confessions, he revealed that Vicente had no longer had contact with him because his family isolated him from everyone, and although he had the option of going to look for him at his house, he preferred to stay away from the Fernández for previous altercations with Gerardo, the second of the “foals”.

For this and other reasons, he thinks the Dynasty handled his friend’s last days with “sensationalism”, For which he assured that last December 12 is not the true date of the death of Chente.

“The theatricality and sensationalism with which the family handles the situation to the extent of lying on the date so that it ‘has more impact’, ‘hits’ me in the spirit. I think my friend would not have accepted it nor deserves it “

He added that among his friend’s wishes was never to become another person of media interest, but to sing to his audience, and that, even, He no longer wanted his fortune, but was only concentrating on his feelings for his family, which would have aggravated his state of health.

So far, no relative of the “Charro” has spoken about the announcer’s accusations (Photo: EFE / Fernando Aceves)



“Still no one believes me that his deep emotions aggravated his suffering. He had already satisfied and overwhelmed his dreams and his fortune but he was in great need of the recognition of those for whom he broke his soul singing. He no longer wanted wealth. I needed the family warmth that he was leaving for a long time for his trade, “reads his publication.

On the other hand, he assured that at some point he will talk about the different anecdotes he had with the interpreter of This jealousy, but for the moment he thinks to keep silent and not satisfying those media that have asked him for an interview to obtain more information about the charro.

He also commented that for him now mourning is more important that each person is living in their hearts, because that would be the tribute they deserve The king.

The Fernández family was involved in a controversy a few days ago, when Olga Warnot published her new book on “El Rey” (Photo: Instagram / @ _ vicentefdez)

“Since I met you I realized that you knew how, when, at what time, with whom, how much, why and for what. You never looked for theatricality, flashiness, or sensationalism. Vain and empty criteria of the marketers “

The announcer’s message would mainly have been written precisely because He was bothered by the way the Argentine writer approached him, as he explained, seeking controversy, to which he refused, because he knew the other biographies he had written.

And it is that Wornat published his new work The last king, where he delves into the assumptions darker events of the life of the interpreter of By your damn love, as well as its moments of success.

Among the paragraphs that caused the most controversy are the assumptions links that Gerardo Fernández would have had with members of the narco.

