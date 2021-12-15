A ruling turns users of the big crypto platforms Coinbase and CoinMarketCap into ‘billionaires’ for a short time

Both companies later communicated that the problem was resolved and the business was not affected, without giving any explanation of what had happened.

The prices of cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase Global Inc. and popular data provider CoinMarketCap.com were briefly altered this Tuesday, with many tokens showing astronomical increases, leading some users to believe they had become billionaires, while others wondered what had happened.

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, later reported that the ruling was resolved and trading was not affected, without giving any explanation of what had happened. “We have resolved the display issue and assets no longer appear inflated in the Coinbase Wallet. Operations are proceeding normally, and we thank you for your patience “, tweeted.

“We have not yet found any evidence to suggest that today’s failure was caused by an outside party,” CoinMarketCap.com, owned by Binance, the world’s largest digital currency exchange, said in a statement, as multiple netizens speculated that the site had been hacked, Bloomberg reports.

“How it felt to be a billionaire for a couple of hours? “, joked the data provider on your Twitter account.

For their part, some users of the platforms shared screenshots on social media showing the huge profits and their suddenly rising balances online, joking that they almost had a “heart attack” when they saw the abnormal prices.

While others social media flooded with memes, poking fun at traders who were desperately trying to cash in on their illusory profits.

However, not everyone thought the bug was funny. “If it keeps happening, people will go elsewhere to get data“noted Aaron Brown, a crypto investor writing for Bloomberg Opinion.

“Everybody picks up on those outages, so to the extent that they’re all using the same data source, and so when there’s a problem and the prices are really off, that can create herd behavior to drive investment decisions“said Rosario Ingargiola, founder of Bosonic, a crypto clearing and settlement platform.