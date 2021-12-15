Abinader announces special flights under $ 500 from New York for Christmas dates

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, reported on Tuesday a series of measures to address the complaint of Dominicans abroad, ranging from flights at a maximum of 500 dollars, up to the refund of the 10 dollars of taxes that must be paid to enter Dominican soil.

“As a form of gratitude and follow-up to the agreements we made in September, and with the aim of getting a little closer, I formally announce … the enabling of a series of air flights from New York to the Dominican Republic at special prices for the Dominican diaspora ”, explained the head of state.

Abinader explained that the trips will be available between December 21 and January 11, and the diaspora will be able to opt for one of the 22 flights, approximately, at an amount of less than $ 500 with taxes included.

“They will serve as support to the Dominican community abroad to facilitate their entry and then their return to the country during the celebration of these dates,” he stressed.

He also pointed out that the trips will depart from the John F. Kennedy and Newark airports and, in New York and New Jersey to Santo Domingo and Santiago.

The president stressed that for the government “the Dominican diaspora is a priority”, and with this initiative they intend to guarantee that around 5,000 Dominicans can spend Christmas with their families without having to pay prices outside of the standards.

$ 10 tax

Regarding the 10 dollars of taxes that Dominicans must pay when entering the country, Abinader announced that they will facilitate the reimbursement of this amount to Dominicans.

He indicated that for this purpose they have enabled “a more expeditious reimbursement system” through the Cabinet of Tourism, Internal Taxes and Banreservas for its execution.

“Our commitment to the Dominicans absent today is reaffirmed and we can announce that they will be able to travel with a free suitcase, free carriage and a piece of hands also free,” he stressed, while adding that those who are abroad “are the heart of the homeland that beats in the distance but has never left here ”.