Adamari Lopez and Christian De La Fuente were very caramelized in the Dead Sea of ​​Israel

After the final gala of the Miss Universe 2021 held in Eilat, Israel, Adamari López took a few days off to enjoy the spectacular tourist places of that country.

The Dead Sea was one of the places that the Puerto Rican wanted to know. Accompanied by her colleagues, Christian de la Fuente and Jacky Bracamontes, she enjoyed this exotic lake where she took numerous photographs to share on her social networks.

Wearing a tight black swimsuit, the actress posed with Christian very caramelized, giving a kiss on the cheek, demonstrating the love they feel for each other. And it is that both, have shared in different recording sets since its inception on television, in even, they were the judges on the reality show “Asi se baila”.

These images were shared on the Instagram profile of “Hoy día”, where they are also seen riding a camel in the middle of the desert.

Internet users were struck by this affectionate kiss and commented on the publication assuring that a beautiful romance could be born between the two. However, both have shown that they are co-workers and due to the many shared experiences, a great friendship has been born between them.

Undoubtedly, the Puerto Rican has been living an incredible experience as a judge of the most important beauty pageant in the world and she is very happy to have participated, although during the final gala, she could not ask the question to the misses she was assigned.

“My beautiful people, what a beautiful opportunity I had to participate in this 70th edition of the Miss Universe! I feel lucky, proud”, The television host began by saying in a video broadcast on social networks.

“I would have liked to ask a question that I had, it was super difficult … if they had chosen me in one of the little names, but well, very happy to have been here in Israel and to participate in this wonderful event,” he commented.

According to what he revealed, the question was the use of electronic technology by the governments of the world. “Do you agree with governments using the electronic system as a surveillance method or do you consider it a violation of a fundamental right to privacy?”, was the question that Adamari had stipulated to ask.

Adamari was also satisfied with the election of the new Miss Universe 2021, called Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, born in India and thanked the organization for allowing her to participate in this 70th edition.