After the death of Vicente Fernández, they filter a photo of Jenni Rivera kissing the singer in concert

Mexico City.- After the unfortunate death of the famous Mexican regional singer, Vicente Fernandez, fans of this they leaked a photo of the occasion in which the recently deceased Kiss in the lips to his colleague, the also deceased Jenni Rivera in a concert.

On the morning of Sunday, December 12, the family of Alejandro Fernandez He dressed in mourning for the unfortunate death of his patriarch, after several months in hospital after suffering a fall and being detected by Guillain-Barré disease, who have already spoken publicly about it, with tender goodbye messages.

Given this, famous of Televisa, from Aztec TV and even several media have remembered the most iconic and transcendent moments of the famous’Charro de Huentitán‘, one of them being the occasion in which Rivera kissed the singer on the mouth in full concert.

Jenni kisses Vicente. Internet

As is known, it was in 2001 when the late mother of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image and the recently deceased father of Vicente Fernandez Jr. They met and shared the stage for the first time, when she was increasing her popularity in a notorious way, so he invited her to sing By your damn love.

Eight years later, in 2009, they were together again in concert at the Gibson Amphitheater in California, in which Jenni was going to sing Black pigeon when he was joined by the interpreter of This jealousy and gave him a kiss on the lips, causing a great commotion among the attendees.

Internet

Source: Univisión, Staff