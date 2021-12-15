Agüero announces his retirement from football for health reasons

DEP-FUT AGÜERO-WITHDRAWAL (AP)

Trying to hold back tears, Barcelona’s Argentine forward Sergio “Kun” Agüero announced on Wednesday his immediate retirement from soccer for health reasons.

The 33-year-old striker underwent various heart tests after leaving the Spanish league game between Barça and Alavés before the break on October 30.

His health has been under review since then, and an excited Aguero said during a press conference at the Camp Nou that he made the decision to hang up his boots.

“I would have liked to be here and be able to help my teammates but hey, things happen for a reason,” said Agüero.

The Argentine said that he made the decision 10 days ago, noting that after the first exam he was told that there was a good chance that he would not be able to play soccer again.

Prior to his remarks before an audience made up of teammates and members of the club’s board of directors, family members and former teammates of other teams, including Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola Agüero, he took a deep breath and shook his head, and then looked sadly at the screen. where a summary with the best moments of his career was screened.

Agüero is one of the best known players in the world. He arrived at the Barça club this summer after 10 years at City, where he became one of the great stars of English football.

With his explosive movements and powerful shot, Agüero was crowned the top scorer for the English team with 260 goals and was a key piece in the team’s conversion into a national and continental power. He scored 12 hat-tricks of his 184 Premier League goals, the record for a foreign player and the fourth-best mark in the competition’s history.

It also came out of his boots that could be considered the most famous goal of the Premier: a dramatic target in injury time against Queens Park Rangers that gave the league title to City on the last day of the 2011-2012 season.

Agüero, who joined City in 2011 after making his European debut with Atlético de Madrid, had injury problems in his last two years in England and missed the start of the season with Barça due to his form. With the azulgrana shirt he played only five games.

With Argentina, Agüero scored 41 goals in 97 games, making him the third highest scorer in the team. He made his debut with the absolute team of the albiceleste in 2006, between the two World Cups that he conquered with the lower categories.

His only great title with his country was this year’s Copa América, in which he barely had minutes, and treasures a 2008 Beijing Olympic gold.

Agüero was one of the youngest players to make his debut in the Argentine first division, with only 15 years with Independiente, a club in which he had considered ending his sports career.

