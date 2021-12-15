Alejandra Espinoza undergoes surgery for a radical physical transformation

Alejandra Espinoza underwent a new aesthetic operation. And it is that contrary to the decision of other women, the television presenter removed the breast implants, because apparently, these were causing them some health problems.

Despite being on rest, he attended the commitment he had at Univision for the USA Telethon that is held every year. During the event, Espinoza detailed how he feels after his surgery and who is behind his recovery.

“I had surgery, but I am fine, I have been on rest all these days (since December 1). I have been a little bit missing from social networks precisely because of that, because I have really been in bed, resting”Confessed the model who had previously suffered from facial paralysis due to an intense migraine.

He also said that he feels much better after the implants are removed and with much more energy. “Emotionally good,” he said.

Despite her young age, her young son Matteo is the one who has been very aware of her and seeks to protect her at all times.

“Children are an example of parents, so Anibal is very attentive to me, if it were up to him he would have me in bed all day and he would take care of me, really; So Matteo observes that a lot and Matteo always walks with me and sometimes when we go in separate cars and my husband tells him ‘come with me’ (and he) says ‘no, no, I have to go take care of my mother’. “In other words, he is always very vigilant, he always uses the word ‘protect’. I always tell him, ‘Daddy, you don’t have to protect me’, I tell him ‘I protect you’, and he says’ no, I also take care of you ”, expressed the model.

In addition, she commented that the little one is very pampering and feels blessed to have her husband and son treating her as “the queen of the house.”

Regarding his plans for this Christmas, he commented that although they had to go to Puero Rico this year to visit his partner’s family, they will have to stay in Miami preparing the move that they will make the first week of January.

It turns out that the model will participate as the protagonist in a new telenovela that will be recorded in Mexico and therefore, they will have to move for at least a year until the recordings are finished.

“This year it was our turn in Puerto Rico (they take turns), but since we are going to move to Mexico (for their first telenovela starring role) the first week of January, and we have been in Miami for almost five months, we have to go there, for the house, we have to go to prepare suitcases, to leave everything ready for our move. We are going to Mexico for almost a year, and then it falls right between Christmas, Christmas and New Year’s Eve and then there I am, I will have to be at home on Christmas and New Years ”, he commented.