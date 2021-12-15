Alexander Callens received the keys to New York City after winning MLS with New York City | VIDEO | Peruvian Selection | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

A celebration in style. Alexander Calles received the keys to the city of New York after winning the MLS title with New York City and celebrated it with all his followers in a ceremony that was organized in the city hall of the city. It is the first time in history that the New York team has been champion.

From the hands of the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, the Peruvian defender received the keys to the city, a tribute that is usually made to distinguished personalities who contribute to the town.

It should be noted that Alexander Callens was the author of the last penalty with which New York City defeated Portland Timbers in the final shootout, thus crowning themselves champions of American football.

After this recognition, Callens took time to take photos with the fans and sign various autographs. The defender of the Peruvian team was one of the players most besieged by fans.

Alexander Callens received the keys to the city of New York. VIDEO: NYC

A successful campaign with New York City

Alexander Callens has had an outstanding campaign with the New York club. Throughout the season, the Peruvian defender played 30 games (including the Eastern Conference play-offs), scored two goals, made 36 takes and added 253 recoveries.

But when it comes to statistics, the national player continues to exceed their expectations. As a general average of the recent season, the national defender had 76% accurate passes, 60% duels won and 95% dribbles defended. This has made it worthwhile that it has a 6.99 SofaScore rating.

These records of the defense of the Peruvian National Team have given NY City DT, Ronny Deila, peace of mind so that he is the one who closes the penalty shoot-out, not only for this final of the championship, but also for the decisive pass to the defense of the Eastern Conference title.