Alexis Peña returns to Chivas de Guadalajara and the club would already be looking for a way out

Chivas de Guadalajara completed his fifth day of work in the town of Barra de Navidad in the continuation of his preseason for the Closing 2022. Blue Cross On the other hand, he barely made the trip to Cancun on Tuesday, December 14, where the troop of Juan Reynoso will seek to get in tune with a view to the next championship.

Among those called by the Peruvian coach is not that of Alexis Pena, a player with a Chivas token and who is on loan for one year with the cement team that expires this December. However, the blue team has run out of cash and will not make use of the purchase option that weighs on the defender, so Peña will have to report with the Flock.

Hiring in the last hours of Christian Tabó The Machine left the 2021 Guardians champions without enough capital to face the signing of Alexis, in addition, they were not for the task of extending the loan for another year for a player who had a greater participation in the recently completed Apertura 2021.

Now the ‘hot potato’ goes to the roof of Chivas, where Alexis Peña is not welcome. According to information from journalist Álex Ramírez, the rojiblancos would already be looking for a way out for the footballer before his arrival with the rest of the team. “Chivas is looking for a place for Alexis Peña, the loan is over in the machine and there is no interest in an extension of the contract.”Ramírez wrote.

And it is that the departure of Peña del Akron occurred under an environment full of great tension. The indiscipline of the 25-year-old player ended up filling the patience of the board, so they looked for an exit with a one-way ticket only, and now we will have to find an accommodation when at first it was thought that he would continue in La Noria.