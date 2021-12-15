AliExpress has the best in wireless technology, and what prices!

Update your gadgets with the latest without cables.

This week is being crucial to get the best discounts, you may not have as many opportunities as now by the end of the year. The AliExpress Christmas Deals They are more alive than ever, and today we bring you 5 new and succulent ones.

We live in one it was evolutionary very beast, that in little more than five years almost the entire world population has gone from using the landline to relegating it in a drawer. Today we bring you smartwatches, cordless vacuum cleaners, electric scooters, bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones. The cable has gone down in history.

Hassle-free and wireless deals

These prices will be so low until December 16.

Amazfit Bip U Pro: if you want a great smartwatch that has all kinds of sensors and is also cheap, this one from Amazfit is what you are looking for. A perfect gift for this Christmas for those who are starting in sports or for those who want to start recording their activity data. Mount a screen to 1.43 “color, saturation sensors blood oxygen, heart rate, step, resistance up to 5 ATM pressure, more than 60 built-in sports modes and GPS chip.

IScooter i9Pro Electric Scooter: this electric scooter has nothing to envy the best of Xiaomi. Ride a 7,500 mAh battery and 36V capable of throwing a 350W power to its engine, which means a speed of about 25 km / h and an autonomy of up to 30 km. Its 8.5 “wheels, its rear disc EBAS brake and its waterproof construction (IP54) make this a scooter to take into account this Christmas. And if you are one of the first 50 buyers you take it with a discount.

OnePlus BudsIf you were looking for quality wireless headphones from a firm with guarantees, look no further. These OnePlus Buds offer a autonomy of 7 hours (30 hours with the charging case), fast charging, very light weight, noise cancellation, USB-C charging and a beautiful design. The sound quality is brutal, being compatible with the technology Dolby Atmos.

Handheld cordless vacuum cleaner: this is a perfect vacuum cleaner to clean the car seats, sofa and even the keyboard of our computer. His 120W power and its suction power of 8,000 PA They make it ideal for that dust that is trapped in a corner and that we cannot remove with other larger accessories. Your battery will give us for 30 minutes of efficient cleaning thanks to its 2,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker: and if you are looking for a good bluetooth speaker to take your mobile anywhere for hours and hours, this option from Xiaomi is perfect for you. And it is that we are facing a device with a 16W power, IPX7 water resistance and a 2,600 mAh battery that throws 13 hours of playback keep going. You can use it as a sound bar for your TV if you want. His integrated microphone gives you the hands-free speakerphone function to be able to make calls.

The coupons that you should not lose sight of

This list of coupons will be available during the month of December, however, others just a few days. Be attentive to the dates and the selected products where you can use them.

DROBOROCK50 : 50 euros discount on purchases over 280 euros.

: 50 euros discount on purchases over 280 euros. HASBRO3 : 3 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros.

: 3 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros. OLAY4 : 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

: 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros. FAIRY5 : 5 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros.

: 5 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros. CREATE13 : 13 euros discount on purchases over 76 euros.

: 13 euros discount on purchases over 76 euros. BRAUN14 : 14 euros discount on purchases over 80 euros.

: 14 euros discount on purchases over 80 euros. DORALB4 : 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

: 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros. SUPERZINGS4: 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

Valid for all December:

DEC03 : 3 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros.

: 3 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros. DEC02: 2 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros.

Valid for the entire month of December and only for new users for these products:

ESNEW5 : 5 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros.

: 5 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros. ESNEW7 : 7 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros.

: 7 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros. ESNEW8: 8 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe