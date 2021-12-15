America. Fans demand reinforcements or threaten not to buy tickets

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/14/2021 20:17:57





Open your wallet, you wretches! There is a clear demand from the fans towards America and that’s the one of hire first-rate signings, they are tired of foreigners of little renown and of Mexicans of second or third line, that is why they threaten in social networks that #NoRefuerzosNoHayAbono.

That hashtag became a trend this Tuesday on Twitter after the Eagles uploaded a message inviting the fans to secure their tickets for the new year, however, the answer was not what was expected, complaints, demands, criticism and even insults flooded the responses, to the extent that they lowered the 2022 subscription post.

Multiple America’s followers on the networks “exhibited” their team after the procedure to buy or renew the Azulcrema Pass was published, but although they lowered the message, the screenshots to continue claiming them were not lacking.

“Americanists, we started with the renewal of the SUGAR SUBSCRIPTION for # Clausura2022. Stay tuned for your email. 0 send a WhatsApp”, was the tweet from the Eagles.

At the moment, Diego Valdés is the most latent option of reinforcement for AmericaHowever, it has not been made official and the fans are impatient, remembering that the team was eliminated in the Quarterfinals by one of its most staunch rivals, the Pumas, and its debut in the Clausura 2022 will be on January 7 visiting Puebla .

Club America, a disaster. The CM does not congratulate Atlas, after the Chivas newsletter and then lowers the post of the season tickets. We continue without casualties or reinforcements. The absent owner. The corrupt and fickle leadership. The Basic F. Forgotten. No people from home. INSTITUTIONAL CRISIS. – bs (@brandon_scp) December 14, 2021

The fan is the most important. They take out a brief statement where they were going to take letters and they have not done anything. They want to sell fertilizers to a hobby that is bothered by the forms. In addition to the reinforcements, casualties are urgent from those who do not understand what America is. #NoRefuerzosNoHayAbono – Milo Assad (@miloassad) December 14, 2021

#AntunaNoFirmes, the other trend

Americanists have made themselves heard on social media recently because they also They demanded that Uriel Antuna refrain from arriving at the institution in the exchange that seems to have gone cold between América and Chivas, in which Sebastián Córdova was involved to move to Guadalajara.