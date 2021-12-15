America. Fans demand reinforcements or threaten not to buy tickets

Mexico City /

Open your wallet, you wretches! There is a clear demand from the fans towards America and that’s the one of hire first-rate signings, they are tired of foreigners of little renown and of Mexicans of second or third line, that is why they threaten in social networks that #NoRefuerzosNoHayAbono.

That hashtag became a trend this Tuesday on Twitter after the Eagles uploaded a message inviting the fans to secure their tickets for the new year, however, the answer was not what was expected, complaints, demands, criticism and even insults flooded the responses, to the extent that they lowered the 2022 subscription post.

Multiple America’s followers on the networks “exhibited” their team after the procedure to buy or renew the Azulcrema Pass was published, but although they lowered the message, the screenshots to continue claiming them were not lacking.

“Americanists, we started with the renewal of the SUGAR SUBSCRIPTION for # Clausura2022. Stay tuned for your email. 0 send a WhatsApp”, was the tweet from the Eagles.

At the moment, Diego Valdés is the most latent option of reinforcement for AmericaHowever, it has not been made official and the fans are impatient, remembering that the team was eliminated in the Quarterfinals by one of its most staunch rivals, the Pumas, and its debut in the Clausura 2022 will be on January 7 visiting Puebla .

#AntunaNoFirmes, the other trend

Americanists have made themselves heard on social media recently because they also They demanded that Uriel Antuna refrain from arriving at the institution in the exchange that seems to have gone cold between América and Chivas, in which Sebastián Córdova was involved to move to Guadalajara.

