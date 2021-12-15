América Guinart and Ximena Díaz are the mothers of Alejandro Fernández’s 5 children | Famous

The Fernández dynasty is one of the most famous in Mexico, not only because of the legacy that the patriarch started. Vicente Fernandez, also for being entrepreneurs and being on the public scene.
According to the portal ‘Celebrity Net Worth’, the net worth of Alejandro Fernandez it is 20 million dollars. The artist is world famous with more than 30 million albums sold to this day.
Alejandro Fernández Abarca Born on April 24, 1971 in Mexico City, he inherited the talent and love for ranchera music that his father transmitted to him. Vicente Fernandez.
Alejandro has been the center of attention for the different love relationships throughout his life, however he has remained on the sidelines when he talks about them, he has procreated 5 children who, although they are not from the same woman, maintain a good relationship and have accompanied to his father at different times, even the most difficult ones like his grandfather’s funeral.
Alejandro has followed the example of Vicente Fernandez by putting his family first, being married to ‘Doña Cuquita’ for more than 50 years and today his children have imitated the path he taught them.
In the case of the interpreter of ‘Mátalas’, his first-born, Alex Fernández received the support of his grandfather to continue performing Mexican music, and some of his brothers will continue the legacy of the dynasty.
Before the singer died, Camila Fernández became a mother and her daughter Cayetana managed to live with her great-grandfather.
During the day yesterday at the tribute and farewell to Vicente Fernandez the mothers of his grandchildren were present. They are the women who gave children to ‘El Potrillo’.
Got married with Alejandro Fernandez in 1992 and they separated in 1998, throughout their marriage they had 3 children; Alejandro Fernández Guinart and the twins Camila and América Fernández Guinart.
América was always very close to ‘Charro de Huentitán’, the singer was a friend of her parents before she was born, in fact he introduced them and then they arrived at the altar.
With the arrival of the divorce, they left their romance behind, however, America has remained very close to the family, taking care of their 3 children. Now she is happy to be Cayetana’s grandmother and soon to be Mía, Alex Fernández’s daughter.
After his break with Guinart, Alejandro began a new love story with the Colombian model Xímena Díaz, as a result of their relationship, Emiliano and Valentina Fernández were born. They were together for more than 7 years, until in 2004 the end of their romance was confirmed.
The ex-partner of ‘El Potrillo’ also said goodbye to his father-in-law, sharing an image on networks, accompanied by the message:
“Fly and shine as always and even more! Today the day you return home is in the hands of our beloved Guadalupana in her day, because that is how a star like you deserves it.”
Sublime return. Huge human being, incomparable, loving, loyal, simple, hard-working, funny, generous, talented, warrior of life and a winner ”.