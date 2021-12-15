America’s fans ‘explode’ against the directive with the trend #SinRefuerzosNoHayAbono

América downloaded a message from social networks talking about the season ticket for the Clausura 2022, but the fans criticized the lack of reinforcements

The hobby of America He again showed his dissatisfaction with the present of his team through social networks. The followers of the Eagles took the hashtag #SinRefuerzosNoHayAbono to the first trends of Twitter, something similar to what happened with the #AntunaNoFirmes that came out before the possibility of the exchange with Chivas in which Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova are involved.

According to several users of Twitter, around noon this Tuesday, América published information on its profile about what needed to be done for the renewal of the “Azulcrema Pass”. However, the fans took the opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the lack of reinforcements, so the feathered ones chose to lower the post minutes later.

The fans have raised their voices on social networks and also with expressions against Santiago Baños Imago7

“Americanists, we started with the renewal of the SUGAR SUBSCRIPTION for # Clausura2022. Stay tuned for your email. 0 send a WhatsApp ”, it is read in different screenshots about the publication that ended up disappearing.

It has been 17 days since America lost to Pumas with an aggregate score of 1-3 in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021. Just on Sunday the schedule for the next tournament was revealed and, at the moment, They have not presented reinforcements for the Closing 2022, the main annoyance for fans of the feathered ensemble.

After the elimination before the UNAM as a whole, the Eagles released a press release in which they reported that the directive would take three weeks to analyze and evaluate the sports project, a deadline that is met next Saturday, December 18.

So far, according to information collected by ESPNDiego Valdés, from Santos, is the only reinforcement tied for the Clausura 2022. However, it has yet to be made official.

America will debut at the Clausura 2022 on January 7, 2022, the day it will visit Puebla on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.