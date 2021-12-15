Ana María Polo: Marlene Key, what is known about the producer of Case Closed that brought Dra. Polo to justice | Dr. Polo | Celebs | nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Who is Marlene Key? The doctor Ana Maria Polo marked a milestone on international television with his program “Dra. Polo ”, which appeared on Telemundo and reached the homes of millions of people around the world, especially in the Spanish-speaking world. The celebrity earned a place for his forceful way of standing up for victims of injustice and for his forceful verdicts on the television set. However, it wasn’t all happiness when she was allegedly sued by her former producer Marlene Key in 2016.

According to international portals, the famous lawyer would have been sued by her production company for 2 million dollars for the intellectual property rights of the name of the aforementioned television show.

“I am demanding an equitable division of the business. The name Case Closed is mine but I granted the license to Telemundo. Currently, the license of that name is held by Telemundo ”, said in TV and novels, although at present the interview would have been withdrawn from the web. However, the record of their statements have been in different virtual media.

The Program, as it is recalled, it began on television on April 2, 2001 and, after 20 years of being on the air, it stopped broadcasting due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later it resumed its broadcast, but it was said that the program’s contract would no longer be renewed, so Ana Maria Polo counted to EFE, in April, which plans to continue its format in a streaming platform.

Dr. Ana María Polo had a moment of terror in “Case closed.” (Photo: Telemundo)

WHO IS MARLENE KEY, THE EXPRODUCTOR WHO SUBMITTED ANA MARÍA POLO?

The Marlene Key’s profile It is usually a mystery and what little is known is that she was the producer of “Caso Closure” and worked with Dr. Ana María Polo for many years. In 2016, he allegedly sued the television host, but the only interview where he told about the case is no longer online.

However, international media picked up Key’s statements at that time and indicated that the two parties to the case had maintained a sentimental relationship over twenty years. After that, the relationship they would have had together would end not in the best way.

In addition, the photographs that Polo and Key had on their social networks have been deleted in the accounts of the famous lawyer. While the ex-producer has not returned to give a statement to another media outlet.

HOW MUCH DID ANA MARÍA POLO EARN FOR DRIVING “CASE CLOSED”?

Due to the great work I was doing Dr. Polo In front of her panelists, in addition to the decision she made and the great rating her programs obtained, one of the questions that many people ask themselves is how much did they pay the lawyer to host their programs?

Many were the sources that disclosed the salary that the lawyer was also earning. This is an annual salary of approximately 6 million dollars that received the Dr. Polo.

If we speak of Mexican pesos, it can be deduced that they were approximately 10 million pesos per month and around 120 million pesos per year.

Ana María Polo in the program that brought her to world fame. (Photo: Telemundo)

IS ANA MARÍA POLO REALLY A LAWYER?

Many people wonder if the Dr. Polo He studied law to be able to host the program “Case Closed”, but the answer was released to the delight of his thousands of followers and fans.

Ana Maria Polo entered the Florida International University, where he completed his higher studies in the career of Political Sciences obtaining the bachelor’s degree. As a result of his efforts, he was able to finish his studies and graduated, thus obtaining his professional degree.

But that was not all, then, determined to continue growing professionally, she continued studying and managed to obtain the degree of Law at the University of Miami. Then he specialized in Family Rights and can practice his profession in the state of Florida.

WHERE DID YOU PRACTICE YOUR CAREER AS A LAWYER?

Many years before entering work on television with her show that would lead her to fame, Ana Maria Polo He practiced his profession in the city of Miami (United States) where he worked for more than 20 years.

Thanks to his studies and his specialization, he was able to attend cases such as custody, adoptions, divorce, paternity, among others linked to the family nucleus.

This is how her career on television would begin, where she was initially invited as a lawyer to comment on certain cases in programs known as Talk Show, such as the Cristina Show, América en vivo, among others.

Case Closed Stellar Edition 2018 will premiere on October 29 on Telemundo. (Photo: Facebook) null