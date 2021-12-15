Andrea Meza left Miss Universe, but gets the job of her dreams

Andrea Meza leaves Miss Universe, but gets the job of her dreams. We all saw the Mexican walk on her last catwalk as queen of the aforementioned beauty contest and at that moment we do not imagine that the model already has a promising future planned.

After crowning Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, as the new Miss Universe on Sunday’s broadcast of the 70th. edition of the international competition, 27-year-old Mexican Andrea Meza, now a former Miss Universe, announced that she will become a new Telemundo correspondent.

In this new stage of her life, the Mexican beauty will change her crown for a microphone, contributing to the network’s national entertainment programs, including ‘En Casa con Telemundo’ and ‘Latinx Now!’, As well as specials, the network reported. it’s a statement.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities that life presents me and very excited to begin this new stage in my professional life with my Telemundo family,” Meza said in the statement. Meza is popular on social media. He has 2.2 million followers on Instagram, close to 1 million on Facebook and 13.9 on Twitter.

Representing Mexico, Andrea Meza, originally from the city of Chihuahua, was crowned the winner of the 69th. Miss Universe edition during Telemundo’s exclusive broadcast of the international competition last May. Meza was the third Mexican Miss Universe in history.

As Miss Universe, Meza traveled to various cities in the United States, South Africa, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, Israel, and Mexico.

In her role as beauty queen, the Mexican had already shown her co-responsibility skills by participating this year in Telemundo specials such as the “Billboard Latin Music Awards” and the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”.

Andrea Meza has a degree in computer engineering and is an activist, focused on women’s rights, HIV awareness, and eradication of gender violence. She is also certified as a makeup artist, model, and is the official tourism ambassador for her hometown, Chihuahua.