Android | So you can add Christmas carols to ringtones | Applications | Smartphone | Technology | Trick | Tutorial | Christmas December 25 | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Less than two weeks until the Christmas and you can already feel the Christmas spirit everywhere, so today we will teach you a new trick so that every time you receive a call from your friends, family or work colleagues, a carol ringtone will automatically play, such as: the classic ‘Jingle Bells’ or ‘Noche Buena’.

LOOK: The trick so you know how long your Android mobile has been on

It is an application called ‘Free Christmas Ringtones 2021’, which you can download from the Google Play Store for mobile devices with operating system Android, This app is used by more than 1 million people and has numerous melodies for Christmas and New Years.

LOOK: iOS and Android: the trick to copy text from books with your smartphone’s camera

HOW TO USE CHRISTMAS SONGS AS A CALL RINGTONE

After downloading the application, open it and grant it the necessary permissions so that it can operate.

A tab with the name ‘Ringtones’ will appear.

This account has a long list of songs, click on one and it will ask you the following: Install the ringtone? Tap on ‘Yes’.

Now, in the upper right click on ‘Options’.

Here, click on the ‘Ringtones Manager’ section.

Finally, a new tab will open with all the melodies you have added, click on the one you like the most and activate it.

Ready, it only remains to receive a call so that you can also feel the Christmas spirit on your cell phone.

How to make ‘snow fall’ on your Android mobile

Search the store for Android the following app: ‘Countdown to Christmas’, in its icon it has the number 25 with a Christmas hat and underneath some gift boxes.

the following app: ‘Countdown to Christmas’, in its icon it has the number 25 with a Christmas hat and underneath some gift boxes. Open the app and it will show you the background of a landscape with reindeer and at the same time an animation where ‘snow falls’.

A box will also appear with the weeks, days, hours, minutes and seconds until Christmas arrives. By pressing this you can modify it to just seconds or nights.

By tapping on the three horizontal stripes located in the upper left corner, various configuration options will be displayed.

If you enter ‘Personalization’ you can change the background, add a Santa Claus to the countdown box and that the countdown date is for December 24 or 25.

Go back to ‘Settings’ and now tap on ‘Music’, activate the section that says ‘Play music’, choose the one you like the most.

In the section ‘My advent calendar’, you can open a gift every day, it is about Christmas photos in HD that you can use as wallpaper.

Finally, in the ‘My Christmas tree’ tab, you can decorate your own virtual tree with balls and stars.

Are you bored in your free time? Don’t you know what to do apart from browsing social networks? Well, we recommend you try the most downloaded Android games of the week, you can know them by clicking here and following the steps in the note to install them on your device.