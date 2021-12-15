Annual UK inflation for November reached 5.1%, its highest level in more than a decade

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.1% in November, compared with 4.2% the previous month, the largest increase since September 2011, the National Statistics Office (ONS) reported this Wednesday.
This steep ascent responded to rising prices for household energy, fuel, second-hand cars and clothing, indicated the ONS.
Inflation is well above the Bank of England’s objective of keeping it at the lowest level. two%.
Experts, who link the continuous increase in the CPI to the increase in energy prices globally, have anticipated that inflation may continue its upward trend.
The chief economist of the ONS, Grant Fitzner, said that several hikes “contributed to another sharp rise in inflation, which now stands at the highest level for more than a decade”.
“The price of fuel increased significantly”added Fitzner, who cited clothing as another important rise after declining a year ago, as well as the price of tobacco.
“The costs of the articles that are produced in the factories – he said – and the price of raw materials have continued to rise significantly to their highest level in the last 12 years.”
The Bank of England currently maintains interest rates at the historical level of 0.1%, but has not ruled out an increase to control inflation.
(With information from EFE)
