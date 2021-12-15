Anthony Rizzo will not return to the Chicago Cubs for a reason

The initialist Anthony Rizzo officially collected all his things and moved from the city of Chicago, eliminating all hopes of seeing him again with the Cubs on the MLB.

According to Michael Cerami it is already fully confirmed that Rizzo collected all his things and left Chicago. Notably, when he was traded to the New York Yankees he obviously didn’t sell or take everything out of his original home.

The Chicago Cubs tried to extend his contract in 2021 before trading him, however, he rejected several offers making it clear that it was about money, as he felt totally good playing for them.

So far multiple MLB teams have shown interest in Rizzo’s services, such as the Atlanta Braves, the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees wanting him back.

Rizzo was the leader of the Chicago Ccubs for many years, there he has had the best moments of his career, from all-star to World Series champion against the Cleveland Indians in 2016.

It should be noted that the Cubs do not want to go into full reconstruction playing only with rookies, they signed Marcus Stroman and they also want the services of Carlos Correa and Carlos Rondon.