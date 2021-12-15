Arteta withdraws the captaincy of Arsenal to Aubameyang

Following the loss to Everton last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang asked the London club for permission to visit his sick mother in France, and bring her with him to England. It was not the first time that Aubameyang had the approval of the club to be absent and take care of her. He missed both matches against Southampton (FA Cup and Premier League) last January, as well as a match against Manchester United in the league during the same dates. The Gabonese received permission once more, according to reports The Athletic, but the forward did not return on Wednesday as they had agreed. He did it on Thursday, flying early in the morning so as not to miss training. For the club, the offense had already been committed.

For this reason, Mikel Arteta decided to leave him out of the weekend’s call-up against Southampton, an encounter that the Gunners won comfortably 3-0. His discipline was questioned, and also his captaincy. On Tuesday, through a statement on its website, Arsenal reported that the Gabonese footballer was no longer captain of the club: “After his disciplinary foul last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be captain of the club, and will not be selected for Wednesday’s game against West Ham.. We hope that all our players, and especially our captain, work according to the rules that we all agree on ”.

Vlahovic, possible replacement

Duran Vlahovic is one of the most followed strikers in Europe today. Several are the teams that have noticed the Serbian, who has scored 15 goals in 17 Serie A games this season. He has 31 goals in the Italian league in 2021, and could equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 33 to become the third player in history to exceed 30 goals in twelve months in Italy. According Mediaset, Arsenal are trying to convince him to move to London. For this they would be willing to pay 68 million pounds after seeing how a previous offer was rejected.

Aubameyang’s agent comes to his defense

The decision made by Mikel Arteta and Arsenal did not sit well with the Gabonese footballer. Once the London club has published the statement, Kwaku A. Mensah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent, has come out in defense of his client, publishing several images on his account Instagram in which he wanted to remember the achievements of the Gunners still player. In them, the former captain of Arsenal is seen posing with the FA Cup and Community Shield titles won in the first season of Mikel Arteta at the head of the team, as well as the Golden Boot achieved by the Gabonese in the 2018/2019 season, in which he scored 22 goals in the Premier League (in addition to 8 in the Europa League and 1 in the FA Cup) with the Emirates Stadium team.

However, his agent was not the only one to cry out for the decision made with Aubameyang. The well-known British journalist Piers Morgan, and at the same time a great defender of the Gabonese striker, has answered emphatically to the news about the loss of the captaincy at Arsenal. “Shameful decision by Arteta. What a disgusting way to treat a man who went, with all the knowledge and permission of the club, to help his sick mother”, has published Morgan in his personal account of Twitter. A few days ago, the presenter already wrote on social networks that he was “disgusted to see so many so-called Arsenal fans throw our captain under the bus as the coach did. He’s been brilliant since joining us and deserves better treatment than this when he’s temporarily out of shape.. I strongly support Pierre-Emerick. “

Arteta is clear: “He had to accept the decision”

Mikel Arteta appeared at a press conference ahead of the match that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss due to the infraction committed, which has made him lose the captaincy. “I don’t have much more to say. I think it’s a very clear statement from the club. It’s a decision we made after the last incident we had with the player and this is our position.”The Gunners coach answered emphatically when asked in the first instance about the issue. Arteta, who acknowledged that the decision was communicated “face to face with the player”, also affirmed that Aubameyang had no choice “but to accept the decision”.

Without Aubameyang, Arsenal will have to choose a new captain. However, as the Spanish coach said at a press conference, the Gunners will not take “any hasty decision” to relieve the Gabonese: “We have a group of leaders. In the last game we had Laca (zette). We also had Granit (Xhaka), who was the captain.”. The youth squad Kieran Tierney is one of the footballers who is on the list of candidates to succeed him in the captaincy. Likewise, Arteta was asked about the attitude adopted by the staff after hearing the news. “They have accepted the decision. They know it because they have committed to it and we want to take our culture and how we want to represent the football club at a different level,” said the coach.

Although Arteta has been implacable for the disciplinary infraction committed by one of his stars, for the Arsenal manager it is still a “decision that, unfortunately, is hard. If I had to choose, I would not want to be sitting here talking about it”. While Aubameyang will miss the next Premier League game against West Ham, his return to the team is also unclear: “We need time. He needs a little time to remedy it. He is not involved in the team for now.”.