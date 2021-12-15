Arturo “Rudo” Rivera breaks his chair and suffers a terrible fall in conference

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/14/2021 08:49:13





A real surprise was the one that the Mexican wrestling chronicler took this Monday, December 13, Arturo “Rudo” Rivera, after he attended the presentation of the Christmas function of Robles Promotions, donate in full event, the chair he was sitting in broke and he fell ugly to the floor.

The act was captured by different people who were filming the press conference, there You can see when Rudo Rivera was resting on a chair and it breaks, causing the downfall of the chronicler, who could not get up on his own foot, so several people who were close They came to hand him the command to help him get up.

True to his style and good sense of humor, the Rudo Rivera he just said “I’m not going to have tacos for dinner anymore”, causing laughter from the audience, while pointing out that if they had filmed the incident they could share it without any problem.

Also, at the end of the event the Rudo Rivera He was interviewed by La Tijera Lucha Libre, where he delved a little more about what happened: “That chair betrayed me, but it’s part of, nothing happens. My back is a little sore, but without major problem, “he said.

The function

It will be next December 25 when Robles Promotions hold your Christmas performance around 5:30 p.m. at the Juan de la Barrera gym. Among the gladiators that will be at the function are: Blue demon jr, Penta 0M, La Máscara, Máximo, Texano Jr, Dralístico, among others.