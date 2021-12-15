“At last this is my brand new wife”

At 81 years old, the singer Alberto Vazquez he married his partner Eli Ranea.

In a brief talk with EL UNIVERSAL, the interpreter ruled out talking about the issue due to the mourning that he keeps for his friend Vicente Fernandez, passed away last Sunday.

“The wedding was already scheduled for this date, but it is not logical to talk about it now,” he said.

The wedding was announced by Vázquez himself on his Instagram account with a photo of both of them, laughing, and the phrase “Finally this is my brand new wife.”

Alberto and Eli have been in a relationship for 16 years. She is 38 years old.

Read also: This is how Tom Holland reacted to fights in Mexico to see the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“Let it be a honeymoon of many years, with many joys,” wrote user Concepción Lara Aguirre.

“Mr. Vázquez, with great respect, it won’t be a lot of nightgown for Petra,” wrote @troca_venezuela.

The singer of “El pecador” and “Olvídalo” had his first marriage when he was 16 years old, but he did it by lying about his age, he said he was 22.

Read also: Isela Vega and Alberto Vázquez, a fleeting romance that left an inheritance

At 21 reales, he married a Danish woman and later had a relationship with the actress Isela Vega, with whom he procreated Arturo Vazquez.

Eli and Alberto have 12-year-old Juan Alberto as their son. The couple have lived together since 2014.

The also actor has said that his daughters Monica, Rosario and Daniela, whom he had with María del Rosario Hoyos, approved of his new marriage.

The announcement of the wedding was made by Vázquez on his social networks last November.

rad