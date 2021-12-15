At Ridgewood Reservoir is a haven to connect with nature in the middle of New York | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Chuchuca hopes that in the future they will be able to offer more activities in Spanish. He cited previous Spanish-language programs, such as the birdwatching tour that Heather Wolf of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy led in May of this year. It’s through these community alliances, Chuchuca says, that NYC H2O aspires to offer even more diverse programming.

Perez-Blanco, for his part, hopes to continue leading tours that help New Yorkers discover the Reservoir, a place where “you can forget you are in the city.”