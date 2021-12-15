At Ridgewood Reservoir is a haven to connect with nature in the middle of New York | Univision 41 New York WXTV

QUEENS, NY – An old reservoir of QueensOnce used to bring water to many New Yorkers, it now offers a haven from urban life. It is the Ridgewood Reservoir, where, thanks to the public programs of the NYC H2O organization, visitors can learn about the nature that surrounds them.
“You can actually eat them, just the leaves, for digestive problems or to increase your appetite,” Jocelyn Perez-Blanco said, pointing at what appeared to be a lump of poison ivy.
It is an English ivy, an ornamental version of its dangerous cousin found in the Ridgewood Reservoir, a protected wetland located in Highland Park in New York City.
Perez-Blanco, an urban ecologist and environmental educator, leads a tour on medicinal plants with NYC H2O, a non-profit association that seeks to educate New Yorkers about their natural environment, particularly at the Ridgewood Reservoir.
The tour, which took place twice in November due to its popularity, is part of NYC H2O’s efforts to promote stewardship of the environment and spread public programs in this protected wetland, nestled between Brooklyn and Queens.
The goal, according to NYC H2O deputy director David Chuchuca, is that through a greater understanding of the nature that surrounds them, such as the diversity of plants in the Reservoir, New Yorkers feel empowered to protect and conserve their natural and urban environments, as well as gain a better quality of life in the process.
Since its founding in 2012, the focus of NYC H2O has been to create educational programs for school children, as the founder and CEO, Matt Malina, is a former college teacher.
Public adult programming includes community walks, and ecological and historical tours that, before the pandemic, were offered once a month at the Reservoir. They also hold monthly environmental care events, such as voluntary landscaping days to weed invasive species.
A brief history of the Ridgewood Reservoir
The Reservoir, which measures over 50 acres, It was built in 1858 and was used as a water source for Brooklyn until it was decommissioned in 1959. Today one of its 3 original reservoirs is still full of water, while the other two are full of forests that lose leaves every year.
In 2018, the place received the designation of protected wetland by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Be located on the flight path of the Eastern Atlantic– the route followed by certain migratory birds such as the Blue Warbler ( Setophaga caerulescens) – makes it one of the best areas for bird watching.
The nature and well-being of New Yorkers
“The pandemic made it very clear that green spaces like Highland Park are critical to infrastructure. They touch every aspect of our city and play a role in the health, safety and development of the community, ”said Megan Moriarty, press officer for the New York City Department of Parks.
For economically and socially disadvantaged areas like East New York and Bushwick, which surround the Reservoir, the park and its resources are a respite.
According to the New York City Environmental and Health Data Portal, “the health impacts of fine particulate matter, black carbon, and sulfur dioxide are highest in neighborhoods with a high poverty rate.”
Also, indoor air quality and outdoor ozone O3 amounts are worse in East New York than in the rest of Brooklyn and the rest of the city.
The Reservoir, then, could potentially contribute to the quality of life of residents in the area through its public programs for the enjoyment of the community.
The importance of public environmental programs
“Part of the care work and part of the changing dialogue about conserving and promoting the health of our planet is about bringing people to these spaces so that they can take care of them in a way that is beneficial to the ecosystem and the environment in general. , not only for us and our wishes, “said Chuchuca.
This care has the goal of creating opportunities for concrete action that seeks to promote diversity in the process, added Chuchuca, citing the current campaign to eradicate the invasive plant australis phragmites from the natural reservoir.
Gina Bonilla, a Woodhaven native and current Jackson Heights resident, would like people like her immigrant parents to be more aware of the kind of public programming offered in New York parks, like the medicinal plant tour she takes attended on November 27th.
“It seems to me that more collaborations with people who are already working with Latinos, to let them know that there is a whole big world to explore with their children, with their parents, with their grandparents, that would be great,” said Bonilla.
Chuchuca hopes that in the future they will be able to offer more activities in Spanish. He cited previous Spanish-language programs, such as the birdwatching tour that Heather Wolf of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy led in May of this year. It’s through these community alliances, Chuchuca says, that NYC H2O aspires to offer even more diverse programming.
Perez-Blanco, for his part, hopes to continue leading tours that help New Yorkers discover the Reservoir, a place where “you can forget you are in the city.”
Beyond her work with NYC H2O, Perez-Blanco has her own business, Herban Garden, in which she offers her services as an environmental consultant and plant specialist.
She began cultivating her passion for plants as a child, with her Costa Rican mother and grandmother, who inspired her with their deep knowledge of nature and its healing properties.
“I think making parks more accessible and engaging, and giving people an excuse to get out there and experiment and connect with it. [la naturaleza]It affects people’s conscience and respect, ”said Perez-Blanco.
Tasha Sandoval is a journalist and student in the Bilingual Journalism program at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. Follow her on Twitter: @SaysSandoval