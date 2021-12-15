Barça lose the Maradona Cup on penalties in the ‘de …

Very hard thrust! FC Barcelona fell to Boca Juniors of Argentina in the iconic trophy in honor of the legendary Diego Armando Maradona. Xavi Hernández’s team failed to overcome the penalty shoot-out and fell to the Argentine team despite a goal from Ferran Jutlgà Blanc, Barça B card. In minute 77, Exequiel Zeballos arrived to score the equalizer that sent the match to the penalty shoot-out.

The King Saud University Stadium housed the intense commitment between Catalans and Argentines. Xavi decided to test his squad with multiple changes, alternating between veterans and homegrown players. Some stood out, like Jutglà who despite eating a brutal pipe during the first half, was able to make up for himself at minute 50 with a goal from the edge of the area.

Jutglà, after a great collective association and an assistance from Coutinho, was outlined and sent a powerful rifle. The ball slipped through the angle of the goal defended by Agustín Rossi. Thus, the sixth debutant in the 2021-22 season of the Barça club, managed to display his extraordinary punch, despite the fact that in the end it was eclipsed.

Boca did not lower his arms. As soon as the Barça team diminished their siege, the Argentines threw themselves into the attack. It was minute 77 when, a great collective move created the goal of Exequiel Zeballo, who thanks to a great service from Fabra was able to comfortably define the second post of the goal defended by Neto.

The intensity in the field did not stop until the end of the game. Both teams sought to break the equality on the scoreboard and avoid the penalty shoot-out, but none of the goals fell and the Maradona Cup had to be defined from the twelve steps. It was then that Boca Juniors conquered the iconic trophy, which it had already won in its land and which gave the Catalans a special tint.

Definition on penalties

Three youth players and a veteran ‘debutante’ were in charge of collecting the penalty kicks by Barcelona. Dani Alves, who returned to defend the Barça shirt, was the first to define and did so superbly. Jutlgà closed the scoring night by scoring his penalty goal. Matheus Pereira and Guillem Jaime could not do the same and failed from eleven meters.

For its part, Boca was represented by iconic players of the starting team. Marcos Rojo, Carlos Izquierdoz, Cristian Pavón and Aaron Molinas their penalty charges did not fail. Thus, the commitment ended (2-4) after the definition by penalties. Boca raised the Maradona Cup again, beating FC Barcelona in the friendly.

Technical index card of the party: FC Barcelona-Boca Juniors (1-1 / 2-4 in penalties)

FC Barcelona: Net; Dani Alves, Eric Garcia (min. 61, Mika Mármol), Lenglet (min. 46, Mingueza), Balde; Álvaro Sanz (min. 60, Pereira), Riqui Puig, Coutinho; Dest, Jutglà and Demir (min. 46, Ilias).

Net; Dani Alves, Eric Garcia (min. 61, Mika Mármol), Lenglet (min. 46, Mingueza), Balde; Álvaro Sanz (min. 60, Pereira), Riqui Puig, Coutinho; Dest, Jutglà and Demir (min. 46, Ilias). Boca Juniors: Rossi; Advíncula (min. 62, Zambrano), Izquierdoz, Rojo, Fabra; Almendra (min. 61, González), Campuzano (min. 62, Varela), Ramírez (min. 46, Molinas); Cardona (min. 46, Zeballos), Vázquez (min. 62, Salvio) and Villa (min. 62, Pavón).

Rossi; Advíncula (min. 62, Zambrano), Izquierdoz, Rojo, Fabra; Almendra (min. 61, González), Campuzano (min. 62, Varela), Ramírez (min. 46, Molinas); Cardona (min. 46, Zeballos), Vázquez (min. 62, Salvio) and Villa (min. 62, Pavón). Goals of the match: 1-0, Jutlgà Blanc (min. 50); 1-1, Exequiel Zeballos (min. 77)

Outstanding news from FC Barcelona-Boca Juniors