Barça’s reaction now that they will face Hirving Lozano in the Europa League

Hirving Lozano with Napoli will face FC Barcelona in the 16th. final of the Europa League

December 13, 2021 10:20 hs

Napoli, team where he plays Hirving lozano, he stayed at the gates of the round of 16 of the Europa League and now he must face the FC Barcelona in the previous round to get among the top 16 in the competition.

For the team Xavi Hernandez it becomes a real odyssey to face the toughest team in the qualifying round. According to the sports director of the FC Barcelona, Mateu Alemany, the draw favored the Spanish team.

“Napoli is a European team of great prestige and of enormous difficulty, it is clear that the draw has not been generous to us, but you already know how international tournaments are, our requirement will always be to reach the final and win the Europa League”, He commented after the raffle gala.

What happened the last time Napoli faced FC Barcelona?

FC Barcelona still with some of his figures, he surpassed the Napoli in the second round of the UEFA champions league from 2019-20 where Hirving lozano He entered the change in victory to a single game due to the health issue that hit Europe and the world.