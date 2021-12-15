BASEBALL – Lagares contributes to the triumph of the Eagles over the Stars

Juan Lagares pushed a couple of laps and the Aguilas Cibaeñas beat the Stars 6-4 in a match corresponding to the 2021-2022 fall-winter baseball tournament and held at the Cibao Stadium in this city.

The victory went to Wandy Peralta (3-0), while the reverse fell on Henry Sosa (0-2). The rescue corresponded to Naftalí Feliz, the eighth of the campaign.

For the Eagles, Wendolyn Bautista started with one inning and two-thirds of four hits, a run, a transfer and a fan. He was followed by Edgar Escobar (1.1), Julián Fernández (1.0), Luis Felipe Castillo (1.1), Peralta (1.2), Michael Tokin (1.0), Feliz (1.0).

The Stars put a number to the board in the first inning with Jeremy Peña’s home run down left field.

The Eagles took control of the game in the bottom of the second inning on Ramón Torres’ two-run RBI single with the bases loaded.

The Greens evened the score (2-2) in the fourth by a single to left field by Socrates Brito, scoring Domingo Leyba and the runner was put out at second trying to extend the hit.

In the fifth, the Eagles went ahead on the scoreboard for Orlando Calixte’s home run down the left field.

In the sixth, the visitors manufactured two runs to go ahead on the scoreboard. The first was by Leyba’s home run through the woods and the second by Robinson Canó’s high bounce hit.

At the end of that episode, the Eagles, for the third time, took control again with two rounds by producing singles from Torres and Juan Lagares, respectively.

In the eighth, the homeowners made their sixth lap with a single by Lagares.