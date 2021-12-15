Ben Affleck blames Jennifer Garner for her alcoholism

Actor Ben Affleck made strong statements on the Howard Stern program, as he spoke about how he felt trapped in the marriage he had with fellow performer Jennifer Garner.

The 49-year-old American said that during his marriage with Garner he drank to tolerate their relationship.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like ‘I can’t leave for my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was I drank a bottle of whiskey and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution, “he said.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Garner as a couple in 2014. Photo: Archive (Evan Agostini)

“We had a marriage that was not working. We tried because we had children. We didn’t want her to be the model of marriage for the children. We did our best. He is someone I love and respect, but with whom I should not remain married, “he said.

In this latest interview, Affleck said he would “probably keep drinking” if he were still married to Garner, whom he separated from in 2015. Affleck and Garner share three children: 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel.

Affleck also said that before starting his courtship with Jennifer Lopez (one of the most talked about in the entertainment world), the actor felt insecurities about the damage that a new relationship could do to his children.

JLo and the actor are one of the most talked about couples. Photo: Hola.com

“It sure crossed my mind (the repercussions of a new relationship). My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it, ”he said in the interview.

Before his statements, Affleck has been strongly criticized, as many consider that the upbringing of their children was intensely assumed by Garner.