Ben Affleck tells why he decided to return with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revived their romance from the 2000s, looking even better than back then. The popular actor is on the cover of WSJ Magazine and talked about his new relationship with it, work, and his new / old partner, as well as the possibility of getting married.
Affleck, 49, is talking about how his love rekindled with Jennifer Lopez, 52, almost did not happen. The actor made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show for an interview about his past and current life, and admitted that his three children, including Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, are the reason he was hesitant to return to enter into a relationship with the singer.
When asked if he had any doubts before plunging back into a serious romance, Ben, who was back with J.Lo earlier this year, 17 years after their engagement ended, told Howard: it crossed my mind. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it. “
“Having said that, I know my life affects them,” he continued. “His mother and I are celebrities and that’s difficult, let’s not kid ourselves, right? that’s a cross to carry. So, I have tried to live my life somehow, and then during the divorce they printed horrible lies. “
Ben, who has been outspoken about his struggles with alcohol in the past, also touched on his journey to getting sober, saying that the way his kids looked at him the moment he hit rock bottom is what led him to get the help I needed. . “The cure for addiction is suffering,” he said. “You suffer enough before something inside you says, ‘Enough is enough.’
Affleck referred to second chances, which is why he feels lucky to have received many both at work and in his personal life. The actor said that he is aware that other people do not even have the first chance, and that he had second chances that are more than important in his life, both professionally and humanly.