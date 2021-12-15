Bermúdez dog meets and ‘tattoos’ the Atlas shield on his head | VIDEO

Fans of Atlas follow partying and keeping their promises after the team achieved the desired qualification, after 70 years, where they have not only given away food, because now one of the biggest fans of the Red and black He kept his word, because the Bermúdez dog ‘tattooed’ his shield of the team in the head.

The Bermúdez Dog confessed a few days ago that if Atlas was champion of Liga MX, he was going to paint the team shield ‘en la pelona’, The same that would take with him several days regardless of whether he was on a live program; fulfilled.

Atlas Shield will accompany the Bermúdez Dog

During the start of the program ‘Línea de 4’ on TUDN, the theme of the narration of Bermúdez Dog, well after Julio Furch scored the winning penalty, Enrique yelled it all out and he was grateful for living that experience; today says this.

“This Final is the greatest, I have not had to narrate a Final of the Mexican team, I hope it touches me, but this one, it’s not because I’m red and black… I have narrated Finals in Monterrey with a divided audience, I have narrated Cruz Azul-América, pero never in my life have I seen such a strong environment, An environment so big in 70 years like this one from the Atlas “, mentioned the Bermudez Dog.

After that, they reminded him that he had made a promise in case the Atlas out of champion, same that would be fulfilled totally live and so it was, well the Dog already had the shield emblazoned of the team in the head.

“Today we are going to fulfill it… there it is. Proudly Rojinegro. The fury, a thousand times, up, the Atlas”Shouted the Bermudez Dog.

I know he rumbled that he Bermúdez dog was going to tattoo the shield of Atlas in the head, fact that it was misunderstood, well he said he was going to paint it and take it at least 1 week, a fact that he did and that most likely is that in future TUDN programs we will see him accompanied by the team of his loves.