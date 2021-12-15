Bielsa’s worst defeat! Guardiola’s Manchester City beat Leeds 7-0 in the Premier

Manchester, England.

Leeds United’s Argentine coach, Marcelo Bielsa, had a black night against Manchester City under his student Pep Guardiola, who reached 500 goals with the Spanish coach and inflicted the worst defeat of his career (7-0). The Argentine coach was surpassed by an overwhelming City, infinitely superior and that silenced the critics who ask Guardiola to have a ‘nine’. Guardiola, with this triumph, became the Premier coach in needing fewer games to reach 500 goals. Only 207, for the 234 that Jürgen Klopp had to lead at Liverpool.

Phil Foden was the one who paved the way for Manchester City’s bulky victory.

His team walked through the Etihad Stadium bare the shortcomings of a Leeds United that looked like a broken toy in the hands of the ‘Sky Blues’. Without time to settle into the seat, City was already 2-0, first with a play in which Rodri, one of the best in the game, took the ball, Illan Meslier made a mistake at the start and the dead ball in the front Foden finished it off. The Englishman’s shot wasn’t very good, but Stuart Dallas was unable to get it off the line and City went 1-0. Jack Grealish did not take long to increase the rent with a header to the center of Mahrez, and Rodri, who was leading the game of the ‘citizens’ with mastery, filtered a pass from the outside so that De Bruyne did not miss with his left foot in his hand by hand.

Kevin de Bruyne scored a double for the citizen win.

The Belgian was another of the great news of Guardiola’s men and completed one of his best games since last season. His was the fifth goal, with a right hand from the front. A great goal after Mahrez made the fourth with the help of a rebound from Junior Firpo and after Foden’s double was annulled for offside. Aware of how even the title can be this year, City did not stop to improve their scoring difference and John Stones made the sixth and Nathan Aké the seventh from a corner.

The Belgian midfielder excelled with his two goals.

Thus was consummated the worst defeat for Marcelo Bielsa and the worst for Leeds in the Premier League. It is the first time Leeds have conceded seven goals since September 1979, when they lost 0-7 to Arsenal in the League Cup. With this victory, City consolidated their leadership with 41 points, four and five ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea, who have yet to play their matches to date.

Marcelo Bielsa greeting Pep Guardiola after the hard defeat.