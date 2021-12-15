Bill Gates invested in Mangrove Lithium, a Small Unknown Lithium Production Company | World

Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), the investment fund of mogul Bill Gates, recently made a large investment in a company that has only seven employees and has no customers or income.

Mangrove Lithium, a Canadian-based company, has developed an innovative platform for the more profitable production of lithium hydroxide and carbonate for batteries. This new organization, last November 18, closed an investment round with BEV for 10 million dollars.

YOU CAN SEE: Bill Gates says his forecast of the COVID-19 pandemic and bets on the future of telecommuting

Lithium is used in batteries for electric vehicles because it is the lightest metal and has the highest load-to-weight ratio, which is important when building a battery for transportation, according to the specialized media El Economista.

In this regard, the Mangrove Lithium proposal seeks to have notable implications for the electric car market, which is showing rapid growth, reducing time and cost when manufacturing batteries.

YOU CAN SEE: Elon Musk Named Time Magazine Personality of the Year

Over the past decade, the number of electric vehicles has expanded rapidly, exceeding 10 million units on the roads globally, according to the International Energy Agency.

Mangrove, for now, has only a small central operating in Vancouver. The firm will use the investment to build an industrial-scale commercial plant. Its founders estimate that they could have customers and benefits by the end of 2022.

LR PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode of Around the World