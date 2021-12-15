Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and the theory behind their success – People – Culture

Bill gates, founder of Microsoft, and the late Steve Jobs, creator of Apple, are two of the illustrious characters of recent times, as they revolutionized the world of technology with their companies.

Over the years an attempt has been made to decipher what his success formula or what special characteristic they had to innovate.

One of the hypotheses refers to the 10,000 hours, which was proposed by the psychologist Anders Ericsson and popularized by the writer Malcolm Gladwell in his book ‘Typical values’, from 2008.

Gladwell, also a Canadian sociologist, believes that working 10,000 hours allows the subject to be an expert or master a skill.

(Also read: What you need to know to create your own business and be successful).

Practice makes a master?

The point is simply that natural ability requires a large investment of time to manifest.

Although in a first impression the theory could be summarized with the popular adage of ‘practice makes perfect’, the sociologist clarified that practice does not ensure total success.

“I could play chess for 100 years and I will never be a great teacher. The point is simply that the natural ability requires a great investment of time to manifest itself ”, he specified in a virtual forum, reviewed by the ‘Business Insider’ medium.

(Also: David Vélez: entrepreneurship advice from the richest man in Colombia).

Gladwell exemplified his theory with the British band The Beatles, Well, he assured that the quartet of ‘Don’t let me down’, ‘Here comes the sun’ or ‘Let it be’ practiced during all those hours before becoming world-renowned in the 1960s.

The Beatles, on August 8, 1969, when the photo was taken. Photo: Photo: IAIN MACMILLAN, COURTESY APPLE CORPS

Thanks to the constant exercise of singing and the interpretation of instruments they developed a valuable musical ability, according to the Canadian.

Bill Gates and his 10,000 hours

The author of ‘Typical Values’ also went to Bill gates, creator of the operating system Windows, to support his proposal by stating that he had spent 10,000 hours programming before founding Microsoft.

(Read on: Skills that will ensure your success in the job market, according to Bill Gates).

The now billionaire with a fortune of 137 billion dollars, according to the ‘Forbes’ media, responded to the theory some time ago and added new ingredients.

“It is about establishing constant work circles in which in 90 percent of the cases your work will be rejected. You have to be lucky enough and be a fan of your idea enough to continue to the end, ”revealed Gates, on the television show ‘A Conversation with My Father’.

The tycoon left his law studies to create Microsoft. Photo: Stephanie Lecocq. EFE

“Whoever did these 10,000 hours is not someone who has simply worked 10,000 hours. He is someone who chose and chose the same thing until those other elements of which we have spoken came into play ”, he specified.

That is to say: added to the time, must have passion, determination or being ‘fanatic’ of the idea to reap good results.

Steve Jobs and his creativity

The more the human experience is understood, the better design we will have

The theory has spread to Steve Jobs, who founded Manzana in 1976. However, the IT entrepreneur never referred to the proposal.

(You can read: Steve Jobs: tips from the innovation genius to trust yourself).

Jobs, who died in 2011 at the age of 56, did believe it important to be creative to “connect things.” How was it achieved? Having experiences.

“A lot of people in our industry haven’t had very diverse experiences. So they don’t have enough points to connect and they end up with very linear solutions without a broad perspective on the problem. The more the human experience is understood, the better design we will have ”, stated the magnate in an interview with the magazine ‘Wired’.

Steve Jobs holding one of his company’s computers.

(We recommend: In photos: this is Apple’s car, according to its patents).

Taking into account the postulate and the perspectives of Gates and Jobs, you could invest 10,000 hours, but without passion and creativity it would not achieve the expected objectives.

More news

– The 20 habits that do not allow you to be a millionaire.

– Vicente Fernández: the family legacy that ‘Chente’ left in Colombia.

– ‘Attempt against my life’: young man reports a serious case of abuse and mistreatment.

Trends THE WEATHER