Bitcoin: 90% has been mined and the rest will take 100 years

12 years after its first mining, the bitcoin it has been ‘extracted’ in 90% of its total.

According to information from Blockchain, there are already in circulation more than 18.9 million bitcoins in the markets of the 21 million total.

According to analysts CoinDeskYes, the rest of the coins, 10%, will be mined for at least 100 years, 2140. Why?

Reduction of mining

Every four years, the new coins created are reduced in quantity.

So far, every time a node (computer) validated a block of transactions in the chain of bitcoins, the system rewarded him with 6.25 bitcoins. From 2024, this number will be reduced to just 3.

Of the 18.9 million bitcoins in circulation, not all are in the markets. Many of them are kept in private wallets that have not been connected to the system for years, such as those of the enigmatic Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of the chain.

In general, there are almost 4 million coins that have been lost over time, being untraceable due to lost keys or coins intentionally burned.

Although still far from its historical maximum, each bitcoin is currently valued at 46 thousand dollars. If its amount of coins in the market is reduced, the value will increase as it is a scarce good.

