Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: how much they trade for and what investment to watch

For this week, investors have a negative outlook on the price of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, the most valuable digital currency in the ecosystem, it fell to US $ 48,000 and according to analysts it could again reach US $ 40,000.

Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum smart contract network, also fell in price and now around US $ 3,800.

Other digital currencies like Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, and Luna fell 8%, 10%, 7%, 8%, and 12% respectively.

On the other hand, the cryptocurrencies Dogecoin, Avalanche and Cake gave positive returns to their investors that were around 8 and 3%.

The “hidden” factor that moves the price of Bitcoin and that can also stabilize it

Bitcoin

In just one week, the popular cryptocurrency lost 8% of its value and its market share fell to 41, according to the Bitcoin dominance index.

Source: Trading View.

The sudden drop worries investors and they are already trying to predict how its price will behave. For this, they analyze the behavior of perpetual futures, a type of futures contract that is special because it does not have an expiration date, unlike the traditional ones.

According to data from Coinglass, a firm that collects information about the futures market, the funding rate of these perpetual futures is positive and buyers are leveraging investment, that is, they continue to invest money despite the downturn in the market.

Every eight hours, exchanges charge funding fees to hedge against risk and volatility. This Coinglass chart shows the funding rate for the last eight hours of Bitcoin perpetual futures.

Along these lines, investors are betting on perpetual futures for a value above US $ 46,000 and the next step is for the “over-leveraged” to liquidate their contracts so that the market stabilizes.

Today, $ 2.5 billion is invested in perpetual futures, according to the market analysis firm Glassdoor and the figure has already started to fall, showing signs of equilibrium.