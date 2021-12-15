Bitcoin Dives Off ‘Dumb Money’ As Retailers Buy Most BTC Since March 2020 Crash

Bitcoin (BTC) is back in fashion for regular investors at $ 48,000, as data confirms longest buying streak since March 2020.

In a tweet on December 14, statistician Willy Woo observed a key trend that had been absent from the Bitcoin market for over 18 months.

Retail adds BTC like it did in March 2020

Dropping to $ 3,600 in March 2020, the BTC / USD pair was a very striking pick for those able and willing to invest.; And now, that phenomenon is back.

Changes in the balances of wallets that have 1 BTC or less —Which are often suggested by small-scale investors— have reached their maximum since March 2020.

While the circumstances remain the same —The fear of the coronavirus and the nervousness of the macro market due to the policy of the central banks— the main difference at the end of 2021 is that the price of Bitcoin costs $ 48,000, not 3,600.

Nevertheless, if retail accrual data is accurate, interest is increasing.

“The last time retailers shopped during the crash with such interest was the COVID crash,” Woo said.

The last time retail bought the dip this hard was at the bottom of the COVID crash. Probably nothing, few, etc etc. pic.twitter.com/HuxNxYMl48 – Willy Woo (@woonomic) December 14, 2021

As Cointelegraph reported this week, larger existing hodlers continue to show mixed behavior at current price levels. Despite the sale by some, the top tier –whales – show more caution to abandon BTC investment.

“Smart” versus “dumb” money reaches its all-time high

Meanwhile, the proportion of long-term investors has reached an all-time high versus short-term market participants.

According to the indicator called “Smart Money Gap”, which consists of data from the on-chain analytics company Glassnode, There has never been a greater disparity between the amount of BTC held by “smart” and “dumb” money, that is, long-term and short-term buyers..

Throughout the history of Bitcoin, local spikes in the metric have heralded the beginning of bullish price rallies, which means that local prices have reached their lows.

Bitcoin Smart Money Gap annotated chart. Source: Twitter

The figures support the narrative that Bitcoin’s drop of nearly 40% from $ 69,000 from all-time highs “wiped out” speculative bets from the market..

