Bitcoin price ‘could drop to zero’, says Bank of England

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of England, Sir Jon Cunliffe, released new warnings to investors of bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. This Tuesday, December 14, the official declared in a BBC program that these assets could lose all their value.

“Its price (that of bitcoin) can vary considerably and, theoretically or practically, could drop to zero,” said Cunliffe, coinciding with the “Stability Report” published by the Bank of England on Monday, December 13.

In addition, he noted that the rapid Cryptocurrency Growth Could Put Britain’s Financial System At Risk, since a drastic fall would generate a domino effect.

“I think the point where you worry is when you integrate into the financial system. A big price correction could really affect other markets and affect established players in the financial market, ”Cunliffe said. He added that “(the risk) is not here yet, but it takes time to design standards and regulations.”

Sir Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England, believes that bitcoin’s threat to financial stability is near. Source: Bank of England / bankofengland.co.uk

In his opinion, the Bank of England must be prepared, with a regulatory framework to contain risks, by the time bitcoin “becomes a much bigger problem.” Cunliffe estimates that the point of risk is close, so he urged regulators and legislators to think about it.

Along the same lines, the Bank of England indicated in the Stability Report for December 2021, that 95% of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, are not backed by underlying assets and consequently, “they have no intrinsic value.” That is why it states that these assets “are vulnerable to major price corrections and, therefore, investors can lose their entire investment.”

According to the Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, currently about 2.3 million people in the UK have cryptocurrencies, with an average investment per person of about 300 pounds sterling (about USD 400).

Declaring the “death” of bitcoin is a common narrative

It is not the first time that a senior Bank of England official has said that Bitcoin has no future. In January this year, the governor of the British issuing body, Andew Bailey, said in an online forum that no there is a cryptocurrency design that can last over time.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, Bailey assured that the volatility of the price of Bitcoin would prevent it from maintaining itself over time, since payments require a “stable currency”.

However, the arguments of the Bank of England to predict the loss of value or utility of Bitcoin, have been repeated by different “spokesmen” and “analysts” since 2010. CriptoNoticias reported that by 2018, the major cryptocurrency was declared “dead” more than 300 times. According to 99Bitcoin, a project that tracks public statements that bitcoin “will drop to zero,” this figure currently stands at 436 times.