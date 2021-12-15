BMW works on a car that changes color at the push of a button

In recent years, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has become the place for automakers to reveal new technology. Audi used this year’s event to introduce the prototype e-tron GT, Mercedes used it to reveal her Hyperscreen, and Hyundai and Uber teamed up at the 2020 event to reveal a network shared air travel (which is just a concept for now, of course).

Bmw, a company that always comes up with concepts strangers, has decided to come forward this year with some cool ideas up its sleeve. The company will not only bring a production version of its iX M60Instead, it has apparently developed an “electrified paint” technology that can change color. Or so it seems.

Image : Nissan.

The idea of ​​color-changing paint is not new to the automotive world. The Midnight purple Nissan changed color in sunlight, just like Mustang Cobra Mystichrome. However, what BMW introduced now seems to work a little differently. Quoting the medium The Drive:

According to BMW, “during CES the first demonstration of a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle at the touch of a button will be on display.” This is the only information we have so far. It is unclear which vehicle the technology will be demonstrated in, how many colors it is capable of changing, or other details. All we know is that a car’s paint will change color when prompted by the driver at the push of a button.

The ability to change paint color at will seems to imply that this paint is activated by an electronic system, in some way. Interestingly, BMW would not be the first to introduce this concept (that honor goes to LumiLor, a paint that glowed different colors when voltage was applied to its surface), but the company could be the first to make a version applicable to a car. If so, I would like in a new M2; I just imagine the possibility of changing from yellow to purple and yes please yes.