BOMBAZO! ‘Summit’ between Laporta and Raiola by Haaland and Pogba

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, ​​and the media representative of soccer players, Mino Raiola, would have held a meeting this Monday in the city of Turin at a famous hotel on the occasion of thethe Golden Boy gala held on Tuesday, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The aforementioned figures have had conversations to find out the situations of players that interest the Barça club, such as, among others, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland. Both footballers remain on the Culé entity’s agenda, as their arrival would significantly enhance their squad.

Both Joan Laporta and the FC Barcelona football director, Mateu Alemany, were not with the Zulgrana expedition upon arrival at the hotel, as the SPORT newspaper has been able to corroborate. The directors of the Catalan club were supposedly eating with Mino Raiola, and knowing first-hand the situation of the two stars, as well as other young talents.

Haaland, main objective

Naturally, the name of Erling Haaland heads the wish list of Barcelona, He is one of the footballers who could mark an era in European football in the coming years. The club has already asked repeatedly about their situation and it is one of the institution’s strategic movements.

Thanks to his impressive scoring instinct, Haaland has proven to be an especially dominant player in space. Since I came to German football, he has signed 74 goals and 20 assists in 73 official matches between all competitions. Some dream numbers for a needy Barça that since the departure of Lionel Messi has suffered, above all, in the face of rival goal.

For his part, the arrival of Paul Pogba would also mean a significant leap in quality. Its powerful physique, punch, endurance and speed They would add an important plus to Xavi Hernández’s team, which although it has a talented young litter, needs more experience in the field, so the Frenchman would be an ideal signing.