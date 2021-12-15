By heaven, price of meat

Chihuahua.— The national sub-index of food, beverages and tobacco of 9.9 percent of last November is the highest in 23 years, surpassed in that month of 1998, which was 20.2 percent, indicated the Agrifood and Fisheries Information Service ( SIAP) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

He explained that only in the last year, the National Consumer Price Index for green tomatoes had an upward variation of 130.6 percent, the serrano pepper, of 95.4; other fresh chili peppers, 47.1; tomato, 39.2; avocado, from 35.4.

The price of beef had an increase of 13.7 percent; that of pork, 13.2 percent; chicken, 10.1 percent; while pasteurized milk was 7.3 and eggs 7.2 percent, respectively.

He specified that at an annual rate, from November 2021 to that month of 2020, the food, beverages and tobacco sub-index, which represents 30 percent of the INPC, increased 9.9 percent, higher than the increase observed in 2020, when it was 6.9, and higher than that registered for the general National Consumer Price Index, which was 7.4 percent.

He indicated that in the monthly variation (November 2021 vs. October of the same year), the general INPC increased 1.1 percent, while that of food, beverages and tobacco increased 1.9 and that of food 2.0 percent.

He pointed out that the situation in the world context is not very different, since the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported that its Food Price Index, in October 2021, was 31.4 percent higher than of a year earlier and is the highest, compared to the annuals, for the series available since 2003.

The SIAP pointed out that the increase in the price of energy was decisive for the behavior of the general INPC: annual increases of 22.3 percent are observed in high-octane gasoline and 14.4 percent in low-octane gasoline; for domestic gas LP it was 24.0 percent, and natural gas 22.3; the cost of electricity had an annual increase of 6.3 percent.

Regarding the crops with an increase in price, in October 2021, the lower production of green tomato in the country, 6.9 percent less than in October of the previous year, led to the increase in the price of the vegetable, explained the SIAP.

He pointed out that in Jalisco its production decreased 9.3 percent compared to October 2020, which meant that its harvest was 2,895 tons less compared to the tenth month of 2020.

Regarding the production of green chili, in October 2021 it was 354 thousand 693 tons; represents a decrease of 13.1 percent compared to September of the same year (408 thousand 27 tons), which means 53 thousand 334 tons less, which contributes to the increase in the price of the vegetable.

Chihuahua, which contributes 33.5 percent to the national supply, decreased its production by 24.0 in the referred period.

Regarding livestock products, the majority registered an increase in their prices: beef, 13.7 percent; pork, 13.2 percent; chicken meat, 10.1 percent; “Fresh pasteurized milk”, 7.3 percent, and egg, 7.2 percent.

At the end of October 2021, the price of beef carcass increased 2.8 percent, when compared to the same month of 2020, when it was quoted at 70.22 pesos per kilogram. The price of pork, in carcass, was 47.13 pesos per kilogram, which represents an increase of 2.9 percent compared to October 2020, when it was quoted at 45.81 pesos per kilogram.