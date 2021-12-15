Canelo Álvarez: Wasn’t it going to Chivas? Eddy Reynoso reveals that the boxer is already an Atlas fan

In an interview with the ESPN sports platform, Eddy reynoso, manager of the Jalisco boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, revealed that the super middleweight champion told him that He already felt like one more fan of the Atlas.

Reynoso assured that “Canelo” Álvarez is already a fan of Atlas, after they offered the team’s players a motivational talk hours after the start of the return final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament against León. The boxer told him that he identified with them.

Atlas was crowned champion on Sunday, December 12 after defeating Panzas Verdes on penalties (4-3).

Reynoso, who is a fan of the rojinegros, commented that the owner of the Atlas asked him a favor before the game: “Alejandro Irarragorri asked me if I could give a motivational talk to the players, to which I agreed with great pleasure. I told them how Saúl and I have started, how we have risen, how we have won fights after losing, how a broken hand and return to the fight. I gave them more or less an example of what it is to get to be crowned, or to be a champion from below, from the basic forces “.

Proudly, he argued: “I think I did my bit; the truth is that the players were happy, It felt a very beautiful vibe and I will carry that with me forever “.

He was asked what “Canelo” Álvarez thought, who on previous occasions he had said he had a preference for Chivas. “Notice that ‘Canelo’ had a videoconference too; I introduced him to the players, I asked him to say a few words of encouragement. He said very ‘soft’ things, very ‘cool’, that the players were moved and applauded a lot . And to the last he said, ‘You know what? From now on I’m from the Atlas “, answered.

Reynoso, 45, accepts that he had already resigned himself to the fact that he would never see Atlas win a title, and that is why he celebrated that they won the championship even more than when “Canelo” does.

