Catchers that have received the most no-hitters

When a pitcher throws a no-hit, no-run game, the second most important player on the field is usually the catcher. Although we tend to identify no-hitters with pitchers, and with good reason, credit must also be given to the protagonist who sees these feats from behind the plate.

Two receivers have been a part of four hitless and run-down games, including the postseason: Jason Varitek and Carlos Ruiz of Panama, tied for the most in history.

There have been 17 masks in MLB history that have started at least three no-hitters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Here’s a look at the catchers with the most no-hitters and no-runs received.

May 29, 2010: Roy Halladay (perfect game), PHI

October 6, 2010: Halladay (J1 SDLN), PHI

September 1, 2014: Combined (Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles, Jonathan Papelbon), PHI

July 25, 2015: Cole Hamels; PHI

Ruiz played with the Phillies from 2006 to 2016 and received every no-hitter thrown by the team in that span. Given that Halladay’s postseason score was only the second in history, after Don Larsen’s perfect game in the World Series, the Panamanian is one of two receivers to have received a playoff / World Series no-hitter, along with to Yogi Berra.

April 4, 2001: Hideo Nomo, BOS

April 27, 2002 – Derek Lowe, BOS

September 1, 2007: Clay Buchholz, BOS

May 19, 2008 – Jon Lester, BOS

When Varitek received the no-hitter from Nomo – in his first start with the Red Sox – it was his first for the club since Dave Morehead did it in 1965. Under Varitek, the Red Sox completed four in an eight-year span. . Lester’s is the most recent for the Patirrojos.

September 28, 2014 – Jordan Zimmermann, WSH

June 20, 2015 – Max Scherzer, WSH

October 3, 2015 – Scherzer, WSH

The Venezuelan not only received three no-hitters, but he did so in a two-year period. Given that Zimmermann completed it in Game 162 and Scherzer’s second in 2015 was in 161, it can be said that they were all in one stretch in 162 games. Ramos is one of four receivers to be behind the plate for two no-hitters by the same pitcher in the same season (including the postseason), alongside Ernie Lombardi, who hosted Johnny Vander Meer in 1938, Yogi Berra in 1951 with Allie Reynolds and Ruiz with Halladay in 2010.

June 13, 2012 – Matt Cain (perfect game), SF

July 13, 2013 – Tim Lincecum, SF

June 9, 2015 – Chris Heston, SF

Receiving three no-hitters complements Posey’s already impressive career, which includes a Rookie of the Year Award, an MVP, three World Series titles, seven All-Star calls, five Silver Bats, a Gold Glove. and a batting title. Cain’s Perfect Game was the first, and thus far unique, in franchise history.

May 11, 1996 – Al Leiter, FLA

June 10, 1997 – Kevin Brown, FLA

May 12, 2001 – AJ Burnett, FLA

Johnson received the first three hitless games in Marlins history. He won four Golden Gloves in his career and was called up to two All-Star Games. He also won the World Series with the Marlins in 1997. He made 587 of his 1,188 career games for the Fish, leaving his mark on the club.

April 7, 1979 – Ken Forsch, HOU

September 26, 1981 – Nola Ryan, HOU

September 25, 1986 – Mike Scott, HOU

Ashby is one of seven players who gave Nolan Ryan a no-hitter. That’s how it is. Ryan pitched seven, with seven different catchers. Ashby’s first no-hitter game was in 1979, in his second game of the season in an Astros uniform.

September 9, 1965: Sandy Koufax (perfect game), LAD

July 20, 1970: Bill Singer, LAD

May 15, 1973 – Nolan Ryan, CAL

Torborg, like Posey and Ruiz, received a perfect game as their first no-hitter. He received the first of seven no-hitters from Nolan Ryan.

June 12, 1954: Jim Wilson, MLN

August 18, 1960 – Lew Burdette, MLN

September 16, 1960 – Warren Spahn, MLN

Crandall was called up to 11 All-Star Games (in the times when there were multiple All-Stars in eight years) and won four Gold Gloves, in addition to lifting the World Series trophy with the Milwaukee Braves in 1957.

June 19, 1952: Carl Erksine; BRO

May 12, 1956: Carl Erksine, BRO

September 25, 1956 – Sal Maglie, BRO

Campanella won three MVP awards, a batting title, the 1955 World Series, and was called up to 11 All-Star Games. But another of his achievements was having received three no-hitters with the Brooklyn Dodgers, including two from a particular pitcher (Erksine) and two in the same year (1956, Erksine and Maglie).

July 12, 1951: Allie Reynolds, NYY

September 28, 1951: Reynolds, NYY

October 8, 1956 – Don Larsen (perfect game of SM J5), NYY

Berra’s accomplishments are well documented: a three-time MVP, 18 All-Star calls, a 10-time World Series champion and three no-hitters received by the Yankees.

July 10, 1947 – Don Black, CLE

June 30, 1948 – Bob Lemon, CLE

July 1, 1951: Bob Feller, CLE

Hegan was called up to five All-Star Games and won the 1948 World Series with Cleveland. Feller’s three no-hitters went to different receivers and Hegan was the last. He is the only receiver in Cleveland history to receive multiple no-hitters.

April 29, 1931 – Wes Ferrell, CLE

August 31, 1935 – Vern Kennedy, CHW

June 1, 1937 – Bill Dietrich, CHW

Sewell’s older brother, Joe, is in the Hall of Fame, while his younger brother played a game in the majors, with the Cubs in 1927. His cousin, Rip, also saw action in the Big Top as a pitcher. But Luke was a catcher and received two no-hitters in his career.

August 26, 1916 – Bullet Joe Bush, PHA

July 1, 1920: Walter Johnson, WSA

September 7, 1923 – Howard Ehmke, BOS

Picinich received three no-hitters with three teams, being the only mask to do so. Picinich was 19 years old in 1916 when he received his first, from Bush, with the Philadelphia Athletics. His second was with the Washington Senators and his third, with Ehmke in 1923, with the Red Sox.

May 31, 1914 – Ray Benz, CHW

April 14, 1917 – Eddie Cicotte, CHW

April 30, 1922 – Charlie Robertson (perfect game), CHW

July 29, 1911 – Smoky Joe Wood, BOS

June 21, 1916 – Rube Foster, BOS

August 30, 1916 – Dutch Leonard, BOS

July 8, 1898: Red Donahue, PHI

September 20, 1902 – Jimmy Callahan, CHW

September 6, 1905 – Frank Smith, CHW

August 19, 1880 – Larry Corcoran, CHC

September 20, 1882 Larry Corcoran, CHC

July 27, 1885 – John Clarkson, CHC

