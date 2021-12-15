Catchers that have received the most no-hitters

When a pitcher throws a no-hit, no-run game, the second most important player on the field is usually the catcher. Although we tend to identify no-hitters with pitchers, and with good reason, credit must also be given to the protagonist who sees these feats from behind the plate.
Two receivers have been a part of four hitless and run-down games, including the postseason: Jason Varitek and Carlos Ruiz of Panama, tied for the most in history.
There have been 17 masks in MLB history that have started at least three no-hitters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Here’s a look at the catchers with the most no-hitters and no-runs received.
May 29, 2010: Roy Halladay (perfect game), PHI
October 6, 2010: Halladay (J1 SDLN), PHI
September 1, 2014: Combined (Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles, Jonathan Papelbon), PHI
July 25, 2015: Cole Hamels; PHI
Ruiz played with the Phillies from 2006 to 2016 and received every no-hitter thrown by the team in that span. Given that Halladay’s postseason score was only the second in history, after Don Larsen’s perfect game in the World Series, the Panamanian is one of two receivers to have received a playoff / World Series no-hitter, along with to Yogi Berra.
April 4, 2001: Hideo Nomo, BOS
April 27, 2002 – Derek Lowe, BOS
September 1, 2007: Clay Buchholz, BOS
May 19, 2008 – Jon Lester, BOS
When Varitek received the no-hitter from Nomo – in his first start with the Red Sox – it was his first for the club since Dave Morehead did it in 1965. Under Varitek, the Red Sox completed four in an eight-year span. . Lester’s is the most recent for the Patirrojos.
September 28, 2014 – Jordan Zimmermann, WSH
June 20, 2015 – Max Scherzer, WSH
October 3, 2015 – Scherzer, WSH
The Venezuelan not only received three no-hitters, but he did so in a two-year period. Given that Zimmermann completed it in Game 162 and Scherzer’s second in 2015 was in 161, it can be said that they were all in one stretch in 162 games. Ramos is one of four receivers to be behind the plate for two no-hitters by the same pitcher in the same season (including the postseason), alongside Ernie Lombardi, who hosted Johnny Vander Meer in 1938, Yogi Berra in 1951 with Allie Reynolds and Ruiz with Halladay in 2010.
June 13, 2012 – Matt Cain (perfect game), SF
July 13, 2013 – Tim Lincecum, SF
June 9, 2015 – Chris Heston, SF
Receiving three no-hitters complements Posey’s already impressive career, which includes a Rookie of the Year Award, an MVP, three World Series titles, seven All-Star calls, five Silver Bats, a Gold Glove. and a batting title. Cain’s Perfect Game was the first, and thus far unique, in franchise history.
May 11, 1996 – Al Leiter, FLA
June 10, 1997 – Kevin Brown, FLA
May 12, 2001 – AJ Burnett, FLA
Johnson received the first three hitless games in Marlins history. He won four Golden Gloves in his career and was called up to two All-Star Games. He also won the World Series with the Marlins in 1997. He made 587 of his 1,188 career games for the Fish, leaving his mark on the club.
April 7, 1979 – Ken Forsch, HOU
September 26, 1981 – Nola Ryan, HOU
September 25, 1986 – Mike Scott, HOU
Ashby is one of seven players who gave Nolan Ryan a no-hitter. That’s how it is. Ryan pitched seven, with seven different catchers. Ashby’s first no-hitter game was in 1979, in his second game of the season in an Astros uniform.
September 9, 1965: Sandy Koufax (perfect game), LAD
July 20, 1970: Bill Singer, LAD
May 15, 1973 – Nolan Ryan, CAL
Torborg, like Posey and Ruiz, received a perfect game as their first no-hitter. He received the first of seven no-hitters from Nolan Ryan.
June 12, 1954: Jim Wilson, MLN
August 18, 1960 – Lew Burdette, MLN
September 16, 1960 – Warren Spahn, MLN
Crandall was called up to 11 All-Star Games (in the times when there were multiple All-Stars in eight years) and won four Gold Gloves, in addition to lifting the World Series trophy with the Milwaukee Braves in 1957.
June 19, 1952: Carl Erksine; BRO
May 12, 1956: Carl Erksine, BRO
September 25, 1956 – Sal Maglie, BRO
Campanella won three MVP awards, a batting title, the 1955 World Series, and was called up to 11 All-Star Games. But another of his achievements was having received three no-hitters with the Brooklyn Dodgers, including two from a particular pitcher (Erksine) and two in the same year (1956, Erksine and Maglie).
July 12, 1951: Allie Reynolds, NYY
September 28, 1951: Reynolds, NYY
October 8, 1956 – Don Larsen (perfect game of SM J5), NYY
Berra’s accomplishments are well documented: a three-time MVP, 18 All-Star calls, a 10-time World Series champion and three no-hitters received by the Yankees.
July 10, 1947 – Don Black, CLE
June 30, 1948 – Bob Lemon, CLE
July 1, 1951: Bob Feller, CLE
Hegan was called up to five All-Star Games and won the 1948 World Series with Cleveland. Feller’s three no-hitters went to different receivers and Hegan was the last. He is the only receiver in Cleveland history to receive multiple no-hitters.
April 29, 1931 – Wes Ferrell, CLE
August 31, 1935 – Vern Kennedy, CHW
June 1, 1937 – Bill Dietrich, CHW
Sewell’s older brother, Joe, is in the Hall of Fame, while his younger brother played a game in the majors, with the Cubs in 1927. His cousin, Rip, also saw action in the Big Top as a pitcher. But Luke was a catcher and received two no-hitters in his career.
August 26, 1916 – Bullet Joe Bush, PHA
July 1, 1920: Walter Johnson, WSA
September 7, 1923 – Howard Ehmke, BOS
Picinich received three no-hitters with three teams, being the only mask to do so. Picinich was 19 years old in 1916 when he received his first, from Bush, with the Philadelphia Athletics. His second was with the Washington Senators and his third, with Ehmke in 1923, with the Red Sox.
May 31, 1914 – Ray Benz, CHW
April 14, 1917 – Eddie Cicotte, CHW
April 30, 1922 – Charlie Robertson (perfect game), CHW
July 29, 1911 – Smoky Joe Wood, BOS
June 21, 1916 – Rube Foster, BOS
August 30, 1916 – Dutch Leonard, BOS
July 8, 1898: Red Donahue, PHI
September 20, 1902 – Jimmy Callahan, CHW
September 6, 1905 – Frank Smith, CHW
August 19, 1880 – Larry Corcoran, CHC
September 20, 1882 Larry Corcoran, CHC
July 27, 1885 – John Clarkson, CHC