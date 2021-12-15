Catchers that have received the most no-hitters

The Venezuelan not only received three no-hitters, but he did so in a two-year period. Given that Zimmermann completed it in Game 162 and Scherzer’s second in 2015 was in 161, it can be said that they were all in one stretch in 162 games. Ramos is one of four receivers to be behind the plate for two no-hitters by the same pitcher in the same season (including the postseason), alongside Ernie Lombardi, who hosted Johnny Vander Meer in 1938, Yogi Berra in 1951 with Allie Reynolds and Ruiz with Halladay in 2010.