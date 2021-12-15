Cayetana and Vicente Fernández: This is how Camila Fernández boasted the last times her Tata lived with her baby

Admin 6 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 28 Views

Camila Fernandez He shared the last moments in which his Tata lived with his daughter Cayetana. A video shows the moment when Vicente Fernández sang to his great-granddaughter who was in a stroller.

“Pretty girl, that’s why before God I promise you that I will never forget you”, is a part of the song that he sang The Charro from Huentitán to the baby.

In the post, Camila He said that his grandfather does not die because he lives in his people, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in his music forever.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Eduin Caz and his wife argue after video of infidelity

After a video went viral in which you can see Eduin caz sleep In a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved