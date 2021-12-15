Cayetana and Vicente Fernández: This is how Camila Fernández boasted the last times her Tata lived with her baby

Camila Fernandez He shared the last moments in which his Tata lived with his daughter Cayetana. A video shows the moment when Vicente Fernández sang to his great-granddaughter who was in a stroller.

“Pretty girl, that’s why before God I promise you that I will never forget you”, is a part of the song that he sang The Charro from Huentitán to the baby.

In the post, Camila He said that his grandfather does not die because he lives in his people, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in his music forever.

Farewells to Vicente Fernández

In this way he also thanked his “Tata” after the singer passed away at dawn on Sunday, December 12.

Camila She also shared several photographs and stories where she appears with her grandfather and in one of them she added in the description: “Heaven is celebrating,” accompanied by three black hearts.

Like his daughter, Alejandro Fernandez He shared several photographs on his Instagram account where he appears with his father. The publication was also to thank his father for the support he gave him in his musical career.

The publications have generated several reactions and comments to send to the Fernandez dynasty the condolences of the users after the death of the singer.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, hit CLICK HERE



chp