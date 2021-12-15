Celia Lora and La Michelson melt fans in Christmas outfits | INSTAGRAM

Christmas is just around the corner and the gifts will arrive with it, some have even arrived ahead of time, this time it is an attractive photograph in which we could appreciate Celia Lora with Ignacia Michaelson, two beautiful young people who have already worked together and what time they come in a Christmas version.

This is how the two models decided to do this end-of-the-year collaboration before the camera, using very flirtatious Christmases that are made up of a embroidered outfit and a Santa Claus hat.

In the Photo we can appreciate how they use their figures while posing in front of a Christmas tree, the two in a similar position and wearing their charms to the fullest so that his fans could enjoy.

Of course, the Internet users thanked them with a I like them and commented on the great happiness that it gives them to be able to see them working in this way again, some Models passionate about their work and always ready to give everything.

This image was considered by some of his admirers with a Christmas gift ahead of time, surprise and of course they also decided to share it with those close to him so that more people could appreciate this incredible production quality.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUET PHOTO

Of course, this photo shoot is not the last they will do together, they are always thinking of continuing with their collaboration and growing their number of followers more and more, the situation that has allowed them to work with various brands and become one of the models. most loved by the public.

Celia Lora has also become an influencer, sharing some industries, services and products they offer and of course trying herself to give her personal point of view.

In this way, the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora, Celia Lora has shown the great love she has for her work and also the incredible chemistry she has with her partner Ignacia Michaelson, two days girls that will continue to surprise and we recommend that you do not take off from Show News so you don’t miss it.