Champions League, PSG vs. Real Madrid: early end! UEFA | sports

By: Mariano López V.

In May 2019, Sergio Ramos gave a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid to clarify the future of your career. In the midst of a series of disagreements with the president of the institution, Florentino Pérez, and the arrival of important offers from Italy, England and distant China, the central defender dispelled any doubts regarding his commitment to ‘Casablanca’ and reaffirmed, bluntly, his intention to retire in white. In addition, he launched a phrase to which destiny, today, categorically turned its back: “I would never go to a team that can compete with Real Madrid because it doesn’t come out of me.”

The same Ramos who swore eternal love to the Madrid shield will have to face Real in the round of 16 of the Champions League, after UEFA repeated the eventful draw for the next phase of the most prestigious competition in the Old Continent due to “technical problems with the software of an external service provider”. In the first instance, Benfica – a much more accessible rival on paper – had come out of the ball, but in the second the luck was no longer the same. Not for Madrid, not for Sergio Ramos and his billionaire PSG. And the fact is that the clash between the Spanish and the French is an early final, a match that every soccer fan dreams of seeing.

YOU CAN SEE: PSG against Real Madrid and United vs. Atlético, know the keys to the eighth of the Champions League

The most times champion of the Champions will collide with the one who most wants to raise an ‘orejona’. The leader of La Liga and the leader of Ligue 1 will collide. The two best attacks of their domestic tournaments will collide, those that lost the least matches. Karim Benzema, the fourth top scorer (between clubs and national team) of 2021 and the magical trident Lionel Messi-Kylian Mbappé-Neymar will collide, who promises to make up for himself after the semi-final lost against Manchester City in the last edition. Unfortunately, one candidate will be out in the round of 16.

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 was repeated due to technical errors in the first instance. Photo: EFE

Good football promise

The rest of the keys drawn promise the same, or more, than the duel between PSG and Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United, for example, will face Atlético de Madrid, one of the rivals that suffered the most from the Portuguese’s competitive hunger in the Champions League. Of all the times that the ‘Comandante’ and the ‘Atleti’ of the ‘Cholo’ Simeone saw each other in decisive phases of the contest, Cristiano ended up advancing or championing. It happened in 2014 (final), 2015 (quarter-finals), 2016 (final) and 2017 (semifinal) with Real Madrid and 2019 (eighth) with the colors of Juventus. The Portuguese goes for one more.

YOU CAN SEE: Full explanation: why was the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League repeated?

On the other hand, Inter Milan will seek to prolong what for them is already a historic Champions League (they did not qualify for the last 16 since the 2011/12 season) against Liverpool, one of the three participants – along with Ajax and Bayern – who managed to win their six group stage matches. It will not be easy: for this they will have to stop the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the man of the moment in Europe, who has seven scores so far in the competition.

A priori, Pep Guardiola’s path looks less complicated. Its ‘citizens’ will face Sporting Lisbon, one of the great revelations in reaching these instances. “They are probably the favorites, but we will compete,” assured Hugo Viana, sports chief of the ‘Leones’. Will they surprise?

YOU CAN SEE: Real Madrid manager considered that error in the Champions League draw is regrettable

Reactions

Toni Kroos, Real Madrid midfielder

“We have a great rival for the next round. I think it is the hardest of those that could touch us. There will be a lot of quality on the field. We are Real Madrid, we always hope to play this type of game ”.

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager