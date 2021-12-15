Chiquis Rivera’s little sister, Jencika Lopez, makes an impact with transparent lingerie and shows off her powerful curves

There is no doubt that the genes of Jenni Rivera They are explosive and, if it is about curves, then much more. His youngest daughter, Jenicka Lopez, Chiquis Rivera’s little sister, is making it very clear that Not only is the singer a very sexy curvy but she is she also has power in her curves. Very out of pain, JEnicka Lopez wore a tiny and transparent lingerie with which she impressed everyone on social networks.

Having extra pounds has always been a source of shame for some women, but not for women of the Rivera family. Not only Chiquis Rivera placeholder image Y Jenni Rivera They are the most curvy women of the clan, Jacqie rivera Y Jenicka Lopez, the youngest sister of all too. The curvy model in influencer has made it very clear when post a sexy photo sitting on the floor in front of a mirror and portraying her explosive curves with a translucent black lace bodysuit.

For many of their fans, this is not only a drop for their eyes but also a breath of relief amid the stress that the conflict that currently exists between the Rivera family. It seems to be one of the most relevant or at least one of the most popular. Apparently, and as some of them have said, the audit of the company of Jenni Rivera It is ready and everything indicates that neither Juan Rivera nor Rosie Rivera were very well off. Apparently and how we had told them before, there was a waste in the administration of the same and trips were paid that had nothing to do with the activities of the company. However, neither Jenicka lopez, neither Chiquis Rivera placeholder imageNeither his brothers except the youngest have spoken.

For their part, Juan Rivera and Rosie Rivera, have remained active on social networks and have also said that they have nothing to fear. The also singer and exponent of the corrido said that, if it was true that the audit had gone bad, that he invited his nephews to show the evidence. We will have to wait and see if any of the family members speak in this regard, because the only one who showed something very slightly was Johnny López, who responded to a follower who asked him about the audit: “At the time it was you know, but it is something bad, very bad ”.

