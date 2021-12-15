Chivas: Uriel Antuna would have his days numbered in the Herd

Beyond that they have analyzed the possibility of using it as a bargaining chip with other equipment, Uriel antuna seems to have the days numbered within Chivas.

Right now the soccer player is with the team doing preseason work in Barra de Navidad, however, the attacker would be living his last days at the Guadalajara club because I would have fallen into issues of indiscipline.

As revealed by the Peloteros PQ program, Antuna would have broken the internal team rules during a rally, and being a recidivist footballer in these matters, the board headed by sports director Ricardo Peláez would no longer have patience with the “Brujo”.

Since his arrival for the Closing 2020, Uriel Antuna has not been able to establish itself as a benchmark in the Guadalajara team, and even closed the last tournament in a secondary role from the substitute bench.

In addition to the possibility of exchanging him with America to get the services of Sebastián Córdova, Guadalajara has also considered the option of negotiating this player with Rayados de Monterrey, this with the intention of getting players like Erick Aguirre in exchange, who for some years has been of interest to Chivas.

Peláez demands that he exploit if he stays in Chivas

During his last conference offered last week, Ricardo Peláez addressed the subject of Uriel Antuna, and was blunt in declaring that if the “Brujo” stayed in Verde Valle, he should show his best version once and for all.

“He has to understand that we have him and everyone, as I said before, although everyone can leave and we are in that evaluation. He is an important asset, he still is, he has important conditions and characteristics. His football will speak for him, but he has to explode now. We are going to tuck him in and give him confidence if he stays in the institution “, finished the leader.

