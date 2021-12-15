Chivas: “Yes, it gives courage, I will not deny it”, Fernando Beltrán’s reaction to the Atlas title

Chivas performs its preseason work on the beach, while in Guadalajara his staunch rival celebrates the title of the 2021 Apertura Tournament that he won only on Sunday. For his part, Fernando Beltrán, Rebaño’s midfielder, admits in an interview for TUDN that it gives him “courage” that they have won the Mexican soccer championship.

Beltran stated that after the success of Atlas there is much more ambition in him and above all, in Chivas.

“Yes, courage, the truth is, I am not going to deny it, I don’t have to deny it. Courage because a team cannot be better than Chivas, what awakens not just me but everyone is ambition, People are also tired of coming and making promises that ‘this tournament is going to be better’, we are too old to say those things. “

Hiram Mier also spoke about the title, recognizing the effort of the rojinegros to break the 70-year drought without being champion. He assures that the feat only encourages Chivas more to return a little to the fans and start the Clausura 2022 thinking that it is time to fight the title again.

“Recognize the tournament (to Atlas) they did and that commits us even more to return joy to people, also to ourselves that we have stayed there, and we have not been able to fight for a championship. And yes, we really want to, we are very excited to start the tournament and start on the right foot, “said Mier.

Chivas was champion for the last time in May 2017, Therefore, if the bad results continue, the next tournament would be five years without being crowned in Mexican soccer.

OF