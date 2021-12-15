Christian Eriksen: One sign of leaving Inter Milan

Editorial Mediotiempo

Christian Eriksen already I would have one foot out of Italian football. The midfielder cannot play in Serie A, so he would be near to reach an agreement with him Inter Milan to finalize his contract. Contrary to popular belief, Eriksen would not retire and would even have his sights set on reaching Dutch football to continue his career.

The Serie A prevents those footballers who use a defibrillator from playing, as is the case with the Danish, so his days in this circuit are numbered.

Even if not all is bad news for Eriksen, since there are leagues that do not prohibit playing soccer players with defibrillators, as is the case with KNVP, the dutch league. In fact, the Dane would already have somewhere to go: his former team, the Ajax.

Christian played 134 games with the Ajax elastic from 2009 to 2014, before leaving for Tottenham, where his performance seduced the Italian team, who signed him for the 2019-2020 season.

His contract with the Inter of Milan ends until June 2024, although it would be broken this december by mutual agreement from both sides.

Eriksen’s cardiac arrest

Christian eriksen faded in the opening match of Euro 2020, in which Denmark and Finland faced each other, on June 12.

Danish I was about to receive a throw-in of a partner, however, in his journey towards the ball faded. UEFA medical assistance treated him immediately and minutes later he was transferred to a Copenhagen hospital.

Later the UEFA made it known that the Dane had suffered a heart attack “inexplicable”.