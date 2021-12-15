Club León: Ignacio Ambriz asks Fernando Navarro and Jean Meneses for Toluca

Toluca, Edomex.– They go? Ignacio Ambriz, former technician Lion, could ‘steal’ the Fiera from the players Fernando Navarro Y Jean Meneses in order to reinforce Toluca for the next Liga Mx tournament.

According to information from ‘El Sniper’, Ignacio Ambriz has asked for “two gifts for Christmas” and would be the players Fernando Navarro, as well as Jean Meneses.

In Grita México A21, Fernando Navarro he played 108 minutes in three regular-season games, plus 48 minutes in two league games.

In the case of Jean Meneses, I amFiera can confirm that Toluca asked about the Chilean, since Ignacio Ambriz He wants him in the scarlet box, but León is not convinced to sell the footballer, who played 416 minutes in six league games, starting four, and scoring a goal in the first leg of the semifinal against Tigers.

In the regular tournament, Meneses he played 827 minutes in 16 games, starting in nine games.

For the next tournament, León already had Emmanuel ‘Puma’ Gigliotti withdrawn.