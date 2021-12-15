Cognac with honey: Vicente Fernández and the secret of his voice, revealed by his ex-daughter-in-law | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Cognac with honey, the secret of the voice of Vicente Fernandez It has been revealed by his former daughter-in-law, Mara Patricia Castañeda, a Televisa journalist specializing in entertainment, after the death of the charro de Huentitán.

It is known that when offering concerts, certain singers avoid foods such as milk, since it can produce phlegm, however, according to what was revealed by the reporter Mara Patricia Castañeda, who was married to Vicente Fernández Jr., “Chente”, legend ranchera music, he preferred to “open his throat” with a mix of cognac and honey to keep your voice.

He was also careful during his tours as as soon as he arrived at an airport he would go to his hotel, visit stages where he would perform to meet him, but on the day of his presentation he did not leave the hotel at all, they even brought him his food or what it will take to your room.

Vicente Fernández would not stop singing if people kept clapping

“As long as they don’t stop clapping, Chente doesn’t stop singing”, is a phrase that became popular because it was usual for Vicente Fernández to extend his concerts, since he stayed longer than scheduled to please his audience.

In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, “Chente” said that his presentations lasted up to 3 hours on average, being a 4 and a half hours the longest he remembers.

That time he mentions that he mentioned that if people didn’t stop clapping, he would keep singing. This happened on September 15, when he appeared at the Vicente Fernández Arena, located next to his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”.

Vicente Fernández did not like to go on stage with drinks on top

Similarly, Vicente Fernández mentioned that he did not like to arrive with “glasses on top” or into alcoholic beverages when singing on stage, but preferred to drink during his presentation, especially because the public invited him.

I don’t go upstairs with glasses to sing, he brought me down with them, “he recalled in the interview.









El Charro shared that among the drinks that he was once offered there were Brandy, Cognac, different alcohols at the same time, which he thought was a slight to despise some, but he never “made the ridiculous” of falling off a stage, he pointed out.