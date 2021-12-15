Communications is champion of the Concacaf League! Anangonó leads the victory against Motagua with a hat-trick – Prensa Libre

Six days later and with a couple of hours to go before the start of the second leg, the fans were already having a party outside the Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

The story began last Wednesday, December 8, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa. The creams allowed themselves to dream of the title after winning the first leg 1-2.

The wait for the start of the game seemed eternal. A blackout in the colossus of zone 5 was also part of the previous duel.

Finally, the duel began. A nightmare for creams. Nervousness seized the club led by Uruguayan Willy Olivera and before half an hour they were already losing 0-2, after goals from Roberto Moreira (4) and Marco Tulio Vega (27).

To the joy of the locals, before the end of the first half, the result was already 2 to 2, thanks to the definition of Juan Anangonó (42 and 45).

The Ecuadorian show was going to continue in the complementary part. He assisted Junior Lacayo (54) and returned to liquidate (66) to get his hat-trick.

It took 43 years for Comunicaciones to celebrate again an international degree. A dream night for the whites, who are still in the fight to win the crown of the National League Apertura tournament.